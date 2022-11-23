Rams waive Darrell Henderson Jr

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: The Rams waived RB Darrell Henderson Jr. on Tuesday.

What it means in fantasy: Henderson was the Rams’ leading rusher with 283 yards and three touchdowns on 70 attempts. He also had 102 receiving yards on 17 receptions. The Rams’ running game has been an abomination so far in 2022 ranking 31st in the league with 76.1 yards per game. Los Angeles also ranks 28th in run block win rate. Los Angeles’ Offensive line has had 10 different starting combinations in 10 games. Three of the last four games have seen Henderson with fewer than six rushing attempts. Cam Akers and Kyren Williams will form a committee moving forward. Henderson’s departure benefits Akers the most. He had a team-high 14 rushing attempts and 61 yards on Sunday against the Saints. The Rams have a 3-7 record and are essentially eliminated from playoff contention.

The news: The Panthers named QB Sam Darnold the starter against the Broncos on Sunday.

What it means in fantasy: Darnold will be the Panthers’ third starting quarterback this season. He started 11 games last season for Carolina after arriving in a trade with the Jets. Darnold hasn’t played this season due to an injury. It’ll be a great time for him to show off what he can do as the season winds down and he prepares for free agency. On Sunday, Mayfield had a total quarterback rating of 20.4 against the Ravens, giving him a league-worst 17.8. They had a 57.8% completion percentage. Even with Darnold at quarterback, D’Onta Foreman and DJ Moore will be the Panthers’ most reliable Fantasy starters. In 12 games with Darnold last season, DJ Moore caught 68 of 118 targets for 848 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Going deeper: Darnold was 4-7 as the Panthers’ starter last season and had a QBR of 38.6 that ranked ahead of Zach Wilson (33.4) and Justin Fields (31.4).

The news: Broncos RB Chase Edmonds was placed on injured reserve.

What it means in fantasy: Since Sunday’s game against the Raiders, the Broncos have lost Edmonds to a high ankle sprain and waived Melvin Gordon III due to his fumbling woes. Murray finished with 72 total yards and a touchdown on 21 touches. He scored a season-high 17.2 Fantasy points and can be viewed as an RB2 based solely on volume. Jerry Jeudy also did not practice on Tuesday due to an ankle injury. He has not played since being carted off in Week 10.

The news: The Cardinals fired Offensive line Coach and run game Coordinator Sean Kugler.

What it means in fantasy: Kugler had been on the Cardinals coaching staff since 2019. He designed Arizona’s run scheme, which has struggled recently, failing to reach 100 yards in three of the past four games. The change could result in significant changes that benefit James Conner, who has scored 11 or more Fantasy points in three consecutive games including a season-high 23.6 points. The Cardinals rank 12th in run block win rate.

The news: Cardinals head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said WR Greg Dortch will undergo an MRI on his thumb.

What it means in fantasy: Dortch played 91% of the Offensive snaps and ran the same number of routes as DeAndre Hopkins on Monday against the Cardinals following Rondale Moore’s groin injury on the first drive. Dortch amassed a season-high 103 yards. The injuries keep piling up for the Cardinals. Marquise Brown has been on injured reserve since sustaining a foot injury in Week 6. He got in some individual drills at practice last Wednesday after being designated for return. His status is uncertain for Week 12. A hamstring injury has kept Kyler Murray out of the last two games. It’s possible that Brown and Murray are held out another week with the Cardinals on bye in Week 13. Arizona would be wise to lean on James Conner and the running game in Week 12 against the Chargers. Los Angeles’ defense gives up the third-most Fantasy points per game to running backs.

The news: Steelers head Coach Mike Tomlin said RB Jaylen Warren is questionable with a hamstring injury against the Colts on Monday.

What it means in fantasy: It’s not encouraging news for Warren this early in the week for a Monday night game. Najee Harris is well-positioned to see significant touches for a Steelers team that has one of the most favorable rest-of-season running back schedules. Harris had a season-high of 24 touches and 27.6 Fantasy points on Sunday against the Bengals. In four of his last five games, he has scored 10 or more Fantasy points.

Thursday:

Well Daily Notes is Thanksgiving. We will track inactives ahead of all three games.

