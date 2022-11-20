Rams vs. Saints odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions from proven computer model

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams will both be looking to snap losing streaks when they square off on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has lost four of its last five games, including a 20-10 setback at Pittsburgh last week. Los Angeles is on a three-game skid following a 27-17 loss to Arizona.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET. New Orleans is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 39.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Saints vs. Rams:

Saints vs. Rams spread: Saints -2.5

Saints vs. Rams over/under: 39 points

Saints vs. Rams money line: New Orleans -150, Los Angeles +126

Why the Rams can cover

New Orleans has lost two straight games by double digits and has dropped four of its last five games overall. The Saints have been playing without veteran wide receiver Michael Thomas, and they had as many as 10 players miss practice this week. They have also been dealing with turnover issues, as they have an NFL-worst differential of minus-12.

Their offense is coming off its two worst performances of the season, headlined by struggling quarterback Andy Dalton. He has gone 2-5 as the replacement for Jameis Winston, who was originally benched due to an injury. The Saints are 3-8 in their last 11 home games and have only covered the spread once in their last five games.

Why the Saints can cover

Los Angeles has not been any better than New Orleans of late, dropping below .500 for the first time under head Coach Sean McVay. The Rams are missing multiple starters along the Offensive line and are also without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who landed on the injured reserve with a sprained ankle. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a concussion and is questionable to play on Sunday.

Stafford has relied heavily on Kupp, who is an All-Pro receiver. Offseason signing Allen Robinson has failed to make an impact so far this year, which leaves the offense without many reliable targets in the passing game. The Rams have only covered the spread twice in their last 11 games.

