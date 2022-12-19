Rams vs. Packers odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from advanced model

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL schedule concludes at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football. The Green Bay Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams in an NFC battle in primetime. Green Bay is 5-8 overall and 3-3 at home this season, although the Packers are playing at home for the first time since mid-November. Los Angeles is 4-9 overall and 1-4 on the road this season. Green Bay is looking to keep its slim playoff hopes alive, while Baker Mayfield will make his first official start for the Rams.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Packers:

Rams vs. Packers spread: Packers -7

Rams vs. Packers over/under: 39.5 points

Rams vs. Packers money line: Packers -335, Rams +260

LAR: The Rams are 4-7-2 against the spread this season

GB: Packers are 5-8 against the spread this season

Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is the reigning Super Bowl Champion and, although the Rams have struggled this season, there were Highs in Week 14. Baker Mayfield arrived midweek via waiver claim and immediately earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. They led a comeback win in the final seconds and threw for 230 yards and a touchdown.

The game-winning touchdown pass came at the end of a 98-yard drive, the longest go-ahead drive in the final two minutes in more than four decades in the NFL. The Rams are also elite on fourth down this season, Converting 76.5% of chances, and are above-average in the red zone, turning 54.5% of trips inside the 20-yard line into touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why the Packers can cover

The Packers are considerably better than the Rams on offense this season. Los Angeles consistently ranks in the bottom tier of the league in scoring, total yards, first downs, turnovers, and more, while Green Bay has clear strengths. The Packers are above-average in total yards, averaging 345.6 per game, and rank in the top 10 in passing touchdowns (23) and interceptions (nine). Green Bay is highly efficient on the ground, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, which leads to 125.4 rushing yards per game.

The Packers are averaging 143 rushing yards per game in the last six contests and, for the season, Green Bay is converting more than 40% of third down chances. See which team to pick here.

