Rams vs. Packers live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ game

At the beginning of the 2022 season, this game would be circled as must-see TV– two NFC teams gearing up for the postseason with a chance to meet in the Playoffs just weeks later. That’s not how this season has shaped up for the Rams and Packers, however, as two of 2022’s most disappointing NFL teams go head-to-head in Week 15’s ‘Monday Night Football’ affair at Lambeau Field.

Both squads had high hopes coming into the season, but haven’t come anywhere close to living up to them. The Rams (4-9) are having possibly the worst-ever season by a Defending Super Bowl champion, while the Packers (5-8) have looked lost all year even after Aaron Rodgers elected to return to Green Bay this offseason.

There is some renewed optimism for the Rams, though. Last week, the newly-signed Baker Mayfield led the team to a comeback 17-16 win against the Raiders despite getting just one practice with his new teammates beforehand. He’ll probably never be “the guy” at quarterback, but he could well be a serviceable replacement for Matthew Stafford until the end of the season.

The last time the Packers took the field was more than two weeks ago, when they rallied late to take down the Bears, 28-19. Aaron Rodgers finished 18 of 31 passing with 1 TD and 0 INTs. It’s been a very difficult season for the reigning MVP, but at least he can still say he “owns” Chicago, as he did last year to the fans at Soldier Field.

Green Bay isn’t quite out of the playoff hunt just yet, but it needs a minor miracle at this point. It would have to win out and hope the teams ahead of it drop some games down the stretch.

The Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and Highlights from Rams vs. Packers on “Monday Night Football.” Follow along for all the key moments from the Week 15 matchup.

Rams vs. Packers score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Rams 0 6 0 — — Packers 3 7 7 — —

Rams vs. Packers live updates, Highlights from ‘Monday Night Football’

(All times Eastern.)

10:08 p.m — Continuing the theme of stupid penalties on the Rams, a face mask call on the punt return will have Rodgers and the Packers starting the drive on the LA 35-yard line. You don’t want to give him that kind of field position.

10:07 p.m — Akers loses a couple of yards on 1st down, then a holding penalty makes it 2nd and 22. The Rams can’t dig out of the hole, and on 3rd and 17 Mayfield’s pass to Akers comes up well short of the line to gain . This will be a three-and-out for LA’s offense.

10:03 p.m — That touchdown was down to Rodgers (who went 6 of 6 on that drive) and sloppy, dumb penalties by the Rams. That sums up their season, really.

Packers 17, Rams 6

10:01 pm TOUCHDOWN — Dillon is Unstoppable tonight! He’s got his second touchdown! What a game for the big guy!

9:59 p.m — The Rams thought they had a stop on 3rd down from inside the 10-yard line, but another awful penalty (this time it was illegal contact on Jalen Ramsey) gives Green Bay 1st and goal.

9:57 p.m — Dillon continues to gash this Rams defense. He Picks up 17 yards on a catch and run, then one play later a toss to Watson moves the Packers into the red zone.

9:56 p.m — Rodgers goes to Doubs, then Watson for back-to-back 10 yard gains. Green Bay has quickly moved it across the midfield.

9:53 p.m — Rodgers gets sacked on 2nd down, but a defensive holding call on the Rams turns what would have been a 3rd and 17 into a 1st and 10.

9:50 pm START OF SECOND HALF — Away we go in the second half. Rodgers and Co. will get the ball first looking to extend their lead.

End of first half: Packers 10, Rams 6

9:35 p.m — Rodgers drops back and scrambles Desperately to buy time and try to avoid a sack, but to no avail. Greg Gaines trips him up to end the half. They just couldn’t quite find enough space to get the heave off. Still, the Packers head into the locker room with the lead.

9:33 p.m — With time ticking down, Rodgers tosses short left to Jones for a screen, and the shifty back breaks Loose for a big Chuck of 25 yards. The Packers take a timeout with 7 seconds left, and they might be just far enough downfield to try a patented Rodgers Hail Mary.

Packers 10, Rams 6

9:27 pm FIELD GOAL — The kick is GOOD. Wow, that’s an impressive 55-yarder on the frozen tundra! ESPN’s commentary team noted it’s just the third 50+ yard field goal ever made at Lambeau in temperatures below 20 degrees!

55 yards… no Frio do Lambeau Field… no MEIO do Y! Que Baita chute de Matt Gay! #RamsHouse 📺: #LAvsGB ao vivo na @ESPNBrasil! pic.twitter.com/EkobwzSSNN — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) December 20, 2022

9:25 p.m — Finally, the Rams fail to convert a 3rd and long. Mayfield was back directing traffic, but he had to toss it out of bounds. Gay will trot on for a very long attempt with less than a minute left in the half.

9:21 p.m — Mayfield got swarmed by Rams Defenders on 2nd down and coughed up the football. His Offensive lineman Rob Havenstein managed to recover it, but it was still a hefty loss. On 3rd and 13, Mayfield drops back and slings it to Jefferson for a gain of 15 and a crucial first down.

9:18 pm TWO-MINUTE WARNING — The Rams look to answer, and on 3rd and 4 Mayfield is able to complete it to Tutu Atwell for a 10 yard pickup. After a decent Akers run, we have reached the two-minute warning.

Packers 10, Rams 3

9:11 pm TOUCHDOWN — Dillon refuses to go down! He keeps his Massive legs churning, and bullies his way into the end zone for the night’s first touchdown!

9:08 p.m — Dillon gets the handoff on 4th down and powers ahead to keep the drive alive! He hasn’t had the best season, but man is he tough to bring down.

9:07 p.m — Rodgers goes back to Cobb on 3rd and 9, but the receiver comes up a few yards short of the marker. It looks like Matt LaFleur will go for this on 4th and short from deep inside Rams territory.

9:04 p.m — The Packers take over and quickly start moving it downfield. Rodgers goes to one of his favorite targets, Randall Cobb, for a gain of 12 yards. He follows it up with a short toss to Dillon, who rumbles for a pickup of 17 yards to move inside the Rams’ 40-yard line.

Packers 3, Rams 3

8:58 pm FIELD GOAL — Matt Gay connects to tie this one up at 3 apiece.

8:55 p.m — Facing 3rd and 7, Mayfield can’t complete his pass short right and the Rams will have to settle for a field goal try.

8:52 p.m — Akers catches and runs for 10 yards to move the ball across midfield. Two plays later, Akers gets it again and he’s shoved out of bounds for a gain of 6. Rudy Ford was the one doing the shoving, and the referee deemed it late which results in a flag for unnecessary roughness. After the penalty, the Rams have moved into the red zone for the first time tonight.

End of first quarter: Packers 3, Rams 0

8:44 pm INTERCEPTION — Wow, that is very uncharacteristic from Aaron Rodgers. They had Allen Lazard wide open on first down and totally airmailed him. It’s possible that there was some kind of miscommunication between quarterback and receiver. Nevertheless, it goes straight into the hands of Taylor Rapp for an interception, and the Rams get an important takeaway!

8:39 p.m — Mayfield goes back to work, but he’s immediately sacked on 1st down. He completes a pass on 2nd down to tight end Tyler Higbee for a short gain, but another sloppy false start penalty sets up 3rd and 11 for the Rams. A screen pass gets broken up by Rookie Kingsley Enagbare to bring up 4th down and force another punt. Nice series for this Packers defense.

Packers 3, Rams 0

8:34 pm FIELD GOAL — Mason Crosby bangs it through from 34 yards to give the Packers the lead early.

8:32 p.m — On 2nd and goal from the LA 5-yard line, Rodgers looks for Christian Watson in the end zone but the pass is broken up. The fans at Lambeau want a flag on the coverage, but they’re not going to get it. Rodgers is then sacked for a huge loss on 3rd and goal, and that will set up a field goal try.

8:31 p.m — Doubs makes another grab for a gain of 11 to move Green Bay into the red zone, then Jones rumbles for 10 more yards to set up a 1st and goal. Very impressive opening drive for the Packers.

8:27 p.m — Rodgers faces a quick 3rd and 5, and he connects with Romeo Doubs for a gain of 11 and a first down. The Packers then hand it off to Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon on back-to-back plays, and both backs pick up solid gains to move the ball inside the Rams 40-yard line.

8:23 p.m — The Rams have moved the ball to midfield, but a short run and incompletion bring up another 3rd and long. Mayfield drops back to throw, but Preston Smith gets him by the ankles and drags him down for a big sack. This will be a punt, and Aaron Rodgers will prepare to take the field.

8:19 p.m — Akers gets buried for a loss on the next play, and after a false start by Ty Nsekhe it’s 3rd and 15. Mayfield looks right and finds Van Jefferson for a 17 yard pickup to move the chains, that’s an impressive early conversion by this Rams offense.

8:17 p.m — Cam Akers takes a handoff on the first play from scrimmage, and he breaks free on a run to the left tackle for a nice gain of 15 yards. Expect the Rams to go to the ground game early and often tonight.

8:14 p.m — We are closing in on kickoff from Green Bay. The Rams will receive the opening kick and get the ball first on offense.

8:03 p.m — How about Allen Lazard’s soccer skills? Must have been inspired by the World Cup final yesterday.

Allen Lazard is trying out for the 2026 World Cup before #MNF 😂 ⚽ ⏰: 8:15 PM ET

📺: ESPN | ABC | @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/DaWFhN2QKA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 20, 2022

7:45 p.m — Aaron Rodgers getting loose once again at Lambeau Field.

7:25 p.m — Baker is in the building.

7:18 p.m — If you like cold weather games, this one is for you. The temperature at kickoff is going to be a frosty 15 degrees Fahrenheit, and snow showers are possible later in the game.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday, Dec. 19

: Monday, Dec. 19 Time: 8:15 pm ET (7:15 pm CT)

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 pm ET (7:15 pm local time) from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc. The weather forecast calls for a bitterly cold night, with temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit and snow showers possible.

What channel is Rams vs. Packers on today?

Rams vs. Packers will be broadcast nationally in the US on ESPN. Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color commentary) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporting) will be on the call from the frozen tundra. “Monday Night Football will Peyton and Eli” is back and will be available to watch on ESPN2.

In Canada, TSN1, CTV2 and RDS2 will be broadcasting the game. “Monday Night Football will Peyton and Eli” will be aired on TSN3.

A live stream will be available for viewers in the United States with fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Viewers in Canada can tune in with DAZN, which features every NFL game.