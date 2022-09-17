Rams vs. Falcons odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 2 predictions from proven computer model

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons will take on Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 2 NFC Showdown at 4:05 pm ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Both teams are looking to rebound from disappointing Week 1 losses. Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald picked up where they left off last season, but the Rams were still thoroughly dominated 31-10 at home by the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. Meanwhile, the Falcons, behind a strong performance from Cordarrelle Patterson, led for most of their game, but ended up losing 27-26 on a late field goal by the New Orleans Saints.

Los Angeles is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Rams vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 47.

Rams vs. Falcons spread: Rams -10.5

Rams vs. Falcons over/under: 47 points

Featured Game | Los Angeles Rams vs. Atlanta Falcons

What you need to know about the Rams

It was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but the Rams were not quite the Buffalo Bills’ level in the second half when they met last week. Los Angeles found itself on the wrong end of an unpleasant 31-10 setback against Buffalo. QB Matthew Stafford had a tough game: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 5.85 yards per passing attempt in his worst home start since joining the Rams.

The Rams still have elite talent on both sides of the ball with wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey all arguably the best players at their respective positions in the league. All three played well against the Bills, but the Rams will need a better performance out of their supporting cast to cover a double-digit point spread against the Falcons.

What you need to know about the Falcons

Meanwhile, Atlanta was hampered by 114 penalty yards against the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday. The Falcons lost 27-26 to New Orleans. Atlanta was up 23-10 at the end of the third quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. RB Cordarrelle Patterson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for one TD and 120 yards on 22 carries.

The Falcons are in the middle of a rebuilding project, but they do have a few nice pieces on both sides of the ball. Second-year tight end Kyle Pitts is an emerging star with game-breaking ability. Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who racked up 1.5 sacks in Week 1, remains one of the NFL’s best interior defenders. Rookie wide receiver Drake London Drew rave reviews in training camp, but will face a stiff test this week against Ramsey.

