Rams vs. Falcons: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday’s NFL game

The Atlanta Falcons fans better hope the Squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will challenge the Los Angeles Rams on the road at 4:05 pm ET at SoFi Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

Atlanta was hampered by 114 penalty yards against the New Orleans Saints last week. It could have gone either way late during winning time for the Falcons or New Orleans, but it was the Saints snatching the 27-26 win. Atlanta was up 23-10 at the end of the third quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. The losing side was boosted by RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who rushed for one TD and 120 yards on 22 carries.

Most of the squad’s points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Younghoe Koo delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the Buffalo Bills’ equal in the second half when they met last Thursday. Los Angeles found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 31-10 punch to the gut against the Bills. This game was a close 10-10 at the break, but unfortunately for the Rams it sure didn’t stay that way. QB Matthew Stafford had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 5.85 yards per passing attempt.

Since the offense as a whole struggled to get points on the board, Los Angeles’ defense had to pick up the slack, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The Picks came courtesy of LB Terrell Lewis and CB Troy Hill.

The Falcons suffered a grim 37-10 defeat to Los Angeles when the teams previously met three seasons ago. Can Atlanta avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We’ll soon find out.