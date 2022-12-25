Rams vs. Broncos odds, picks, how to watch, live stream, start time: Model’s 2022 Christmas Day NFL Prediction

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will hit the road during the 2022 NFL Christmas Day schedule against Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams on CBS and Paramount+. Wilson Returns to the field after being sidelined with a concussion and hopes to keep his team in the win column after they defeated the Arizona Cardinals 24-15 in Week 15. Meanwhile, the reigning Super Bowl Champs enter Week 16 on the heels of another loss , this time to the Green Bay Packers, 24-12. You can stream the game on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:30 pm ET. The Broncos are three-point favorites in the latest Rams vs. Broncos odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 36.5.

The game can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

How to watch Broncos vs. Rams

Rams vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Dec. 25

Rams vs. Broncos time: 4:30 pm ET

Rams vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Rams vs. Broncos streaming: Paramount+

Week 16 NFL Picks for Broncos vs. Rams

Before tuning into Sunday's Rams vs. Broncos game, you need to see the NFL Picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Rams vs. Broncos, the model is picking Los Angeles to cover the spread. Despite Wilson and Mayfield being the marquee names for this matchup, this game will likely come down to defense. LA will have to hold down the fort without Aaron Donald, but with Wilson coming back from being injured and already not playing at his usual elite level this season, the Rams should have an easier time containing him.

Mayfield could struggle against the league's best pass defense, which will pressure him into making mistakes. It won't be surprising if this game comes down to the wire, or even goes to overtime, according to the model.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS