Rams vs. 49ers player props, odds, bets, Monday Night Football picks: George Kittle over 43.5 yards

Jimmy Garoppolo’s return to the starting lineup didn’t go as planned last week, as he had two turnovers in a loss to the Broncos. He’ll get a chance to make amends on Monday Night Football when the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) host the Defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (2-1). Jimmy G has eight interceptions across seven career starts versus LA, and that stat is attracting plenty of interest in the NFL player props market. Caesars Sportsbook is offering a -101 payout if Garoppolo throws an interception on Monday Night Football in its NFL player props.

Caesars gives Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a greater likelihood of being picked off at -133 in its NFL prop picks. The last two Rams vs. 49ers games saw both quarterbacks get intercepted, so is the smart choice in betting the Over for each in MNF NFL props? Before making any NFL prop bets for Monday Night Football, you need to see the 49ers vs. Rams prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL Picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an Incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL Picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL Picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model entered Week 4 with a 22-10 record on NFL prop Picks this season, returning almost $1,000 for $100 players!. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. Last season, its NFL prop bets went 41-29 from Week 7 on, returning over $800.

With 49ers vs. Rams on Monday Night Football, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Rams vs. 49ers

After simulating 49ers vs. Rams 10,000 times, the model predicts that Niners tight end George Kittle goes over 43.5 receiving yards, with the model projecting he has 56 on average. After missing the first two games of the season, Kittle was eased back into the lineup last week and had just 28 yards on four receptions. But he should be a much bigger part of the offense on Monday Night Football considering his past success against the Rams.

Over his last eight regular-season contests against the divisional rival, Kittle has surpassed 43.5 yards seven times. He isn’t just Barely getting over that bar, as he’s gone north of 75 yards in six of those seven games. He is clearly Garoppolo’s favorite target, and the Rams were just victimized by a tight end last week. Zach Ertz of the Cardinals went over 43.5 yards, and seeing how much a bigger part of his team’s offense Kittle is, the model confidently backs the over with a -117 payout. See other NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Rams vs. 49ers

In addition, the model says another star goes under his total with a plus-money prop payout you’ll want to jump on. You need to see the model’s analysis before making any 49ers vs. Rams prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Rams vs. 49ers prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? And which plus-money prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top 49ers vs. Rams props, all from the model that’s up almost $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.