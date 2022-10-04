Rams vs. 49ers live score, updates, Highlights from NFL ‘Monday Night Football’ game

Last year’s NFC Championship game featured two of the league’s most talented defenses: NFC West powerhouses Los Angeles and San Francisco.

In a game billed as a Clash of California titans, it was the Rams who came out on top. Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. combined for over 250 receiving yards, helping Sean McVay’s side overcome a 10-point deficit to book their ticket to the Super Bowl. The rest was history.

Nine months later and not much has changed between the two teams. Beckham isn’t on Los Angeles’ roster anymore, of course.

But with Kupp, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey, among others, the Rams look poised to push for yet another title berth.

The Niners, meanwhile, have found a way to maintain stability in an offseason that once seemed so hectic. They inked Deebo Samuel to a new deal, kept Jimmy Garoppolo amid constant trade murmurs, which led to a restructuring of his contract and fortified a defensive unit that established itself as one of the best in the NFL in 2022.

San Fran’s commitment to continuity hasn’t quite paid off yet; the 49ers enter Monday’s game 1-2, scoring just 10 points in Week 1 and 3. But, a Matchup against their NFC West rivals could be just what they needed to awaken out of their early-season torpidity.

Tonight’s ‘Monday Night Football’ Clash promises to be a bruising affair, if anything else. Given the physicality that flows across both teams’ rosters, that’s not a real surprise.

8:42 pm: SACK! Nick Bosa does what Nick Bosa does, slamming Stafford into the ground for the sack. That’s his fifth sack of the year and it forces LA to punt the ball away. Boom.

8:37 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN! Jeff Wilson finds a lane behind tight end Charlie Warner and takes it into the house to give San Fran the lead. Perfect start.

49ers 7, Rams 3

8:31 p.m.: Jauan Jennings uses Deebo Samuel’s Gravity to grab the first down. With the Rams keying in on Samuel in their coverage, Jennings finds some space and gets to the first down marker.

8:29 p.m.: Jimmy Garoppolo starts the 49ers first Offensive series with a nice throw to Brandon Aiyuk for the first down.

8:25 pm: FIELD GOAL! Ebukam’s sack was the difference, forcing the Rams into a field goal. Matt Gay splits the uprights from 39 yards out to give Los Angeles the lead.

Rams 3, 49ers 0

8:23 pm: SACK! Samson Ebukam with a huge sack on second down to hasten the Rams’ progress. That will do wonders for San Fran.

8:19 p.m.: Another Kupp grab, another first down for Los Angeles. Have the feeling this could be a trend tonight.

8:18 p.m.: Cooper Kupp getting a healthy diet of targets early. Already snagged two catches for first downs on this drive. Rams just past midfield.

8:16 p.m.: The ball is kicked off and the game is off and running! Matthew Stafford leading the Rams on the field.

8:05 p.m.: Jerry Rice is in the house! That’s got to give the Niners wideouts some extra motivation to perform.

.@JerryRice in the house to support the Niners 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/KSKBjSr9wU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 3, 2022

