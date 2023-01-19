Rams part ways with several assistants, including special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off the worst season of the Sean McVay era, and while their head coach is returning for 2023, many of his assistants are not. Wednesday, the Rams parted ways with several assistant coaches.

Per CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan JonesRams special teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive backs Coach Jonathan Cooley and Offensive line Coach Kevin Carberry were not retained. ESPN reports that Assistant defensive line Coach Skyler Jones and defensive Assistant Lance Schulters will not be retained either. The Athletic reports that outside linebackers Coach Thad Bogardus had his contract expire, and that he will not be returning either. McVay has reportedly been evaluating replacements, and interviewing candidates over the last several days.

The Rams will also have to replace their Offensive coordinator, as Liam Coen has already left for the college ranks, joining the Kentucky Wildcats as their new Offensive coordinator. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on the other hand has received some attention on the coaching carousel from the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

LA went 5-12 in 2022 and missed the Playoffs for just the second time since McVay took over. While the Rams suffered through several notable injuries on both sides of the ball, McVay clearly feels as though his staff did not do all it could when it came to fielding a successful squad this season. The adversity from this past year hasn’t dampened McVay’s spirit, however. He’s ready to rebound.

“I wanted to take some time to really know I could Restore and renew the passion and zest I need and after leaning on family and friends and taking time to reflect it became clear to me,” McVay told Fox Sports in his first comments since announcing his return to Los Angeles. “I don’t want to run away from adversity, I want to run through it.”