Rams News: Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly has a message for the NFL on safety

“This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.

On Tuesday, Stafford’s wife posted a message to the league regarding playing surfaces.

“@nfl do something,” Kelly Stafford wrote. “Show that you want to make it better for future generations. Saying it doesn’t matter what these men play on is complete negligence on your part.”

The conversation surrounding turf fields has been a hot topic this season as various players and coaches have voiced their opinions about the dangers of playing on artificial turf.

NFL players association president JC Tretter recently wrote a letter to the league calling for an immediate ban of the use of slit film turf around the league, along with other requested changes.

Other players calling out the NFL this season for this issue include the Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell following his teammate Rashan Gary’s suffering a torn ACL on a turf field. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. called out the league after Giants wideout Sterling Shepard Tore his ACL on a noncontact injury in Week 3. Earlier, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid complained about the Cardinals’ turf field earlier this season after a couple of his players suffered injuries on it in Week 1.”

QB Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol as of this morning.

Sean McVay has declined to say whether Stafford had been diagnosed with a concussion. I asked why he can’t say either way; he said, “that hasn’t been communicated to me. I just know he has to go through — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 15, 2022

those steps. Whether he did, or didn’t, has not been communicated to me.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 15, 2022

“Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick Tore an ACL last month on the sideline at SoFi Stadium, while trying not to collide with a worker. He has now Sued every potentially liable partyincluding the NFL, ESPN, the Chargers (the home team that night), and the Rams (the owners of the stadium).

PFT contacted each of those defendants for reaction on Tuesday. Each declined comment.

They won’t be able to decline comment indefinitely. Eventually, they’ll have to respond.

The NFL, the Chargers, and the Rams will undoubtedly attempt to move the case to arbitration, invoking the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. ESPN likely will be exempt from any such effort, creating a dilemma for the broadcaster. Should it fight the effort of the NFL and its teams to avoid the civil lawsuit, or should it respect the broader TV arrangement with the NFL?”

Thanks to everyone who reached out and sent prayers! This is unfortunately just part of the game. Appreciate having a Trusted medical team around me. Gonna get this thing fixed, then get back to work to get back to work! — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) November 15, 2022

“This lack of depth due to poor drafting and free agent misses has shown up this season, especially on the Offensive line. The Rams have started nine different Offensive line combinations in nine games, according to The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrigue. This has led to the Rams being 24th and 30th in ESPN’s pass block and run block win rate, respectively, and Stafford has been sacked 28 times, fifth in the NFL. Sure, injuries are a bit fluky, but not being prepared for life after injuries is on the coaching and roster construction.

Which brings us to the director and producer of this movie sequel from hell: Sean McVay and Les Snead. This is not a call for them to be fired. However, a lot of this roster construction, and the issues coming from it, is their own fault. You have to hit on the picks that you do have, and the Rams haven’t done that at all. If you’re not going to hit on the picks, you have to hit in free agency.

In the offseason, the Rams signed LB Bobby Wagner and WR Allen Robinson, while retaining OLs Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen and WR Brandon Powell. Robinson has almost been nonexistent; his 41 targets through nine games is the lowest through nine games since 2018, and his one yard per route run is also his lowest since 2018. Not only has he been MIA, he’s been ineffective in the targets he does get. Wagner has been fine, but when you look at the contract he received, you wonder how that money could’ve been repurposed elsewhere. Noteboom has been lost to injury, but Brian Allen has been one of the worst centers in football. Their free agent class has largely been a bust.

Fixing it is going to be another massive problem. The Rams are about $500,000 over the cap for 2023 and don’t control a first round draft pick until 2024. In addition, the core centerpieces of this Rams team aren’t getting younger. Aaron Donald has already flirted with retirement, Stafford is going through multiple injuries and even Sean McVay has been in retirement rumors.”

“The former Cardinal was Arizona’s leading pass catcher on the season with 47 receptions and four touchdowns, in 10 games. The 32-year-old also ranked third on the team with 406 receiving yards.

The injury appeared to occur in the first quarter after making his first catch of the day after his left knee was rolled up on. Ertz did limp to the sidelines under his own power, but was later carted to the locker room.

Ertz is a newer member to Arizona, as the Super Bowl Champion was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles where he spent his entire career, in the middle of last season. This is a huge loss for Arizona, as they looked to turn their season around.

The tight end is in the first year of a three-year, $31.6 million deal with Arizona.”

“We’re treated to a fun board for Week 11 of the NFL action with several games featuring interesting storylines from a betting perspective. How much will the weather affect things in Buffalo when the Bills host the Browns? Can we trust the Ravens to cover a huge number after failing to cover at home to this point of the season? How will Kyler Murray’s status impact the line in the Cardinals-49ers Matchup Monday night?

Week 10 was kind to us yet again. We went 9-5 ATS and had another profitable week on totals as we push to make it .500 on them for the season. Through 10 weeks, the under is hitting 58.7 percent of the time and underdogs are covering 58.7 percent of the time per RotoWire’s NFL historical spreads page. Underdogs went 8-6 while totals landed at an even split of 7-7.

Below, we’ll dig into the spreads and totals for each game on the board for NFL Week 11 and give out our Picks for each. Remember that RotoWire has Weekly NFL Picks articles. If you’re not signed up at a sportsbook yet, be sure to use the best betting promos to find the best offers in your area.”

