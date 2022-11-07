Rams LB Bobby Wagner Jumps Line, Blocks Bucs Field Goal

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State and current Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner made a big play to play a field goal attempt by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers Hosted the Rams at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, November 6.

With 3:03 remaining in the first half, Bucs kicker Ryan Succop stepped on the gridiron to attempt a field goal from 52 yards. After the ball was snapped back to the holder, Wagner leaped completely over Tampa Bay’s Offensive line with a timely jump and swatted the kick down.

The former USU standout recovered the blocked kick and gave the Rams possession of the pigskin at the Los Angeles 40-yard line.

Unfortunately for the Rams, Los Angeles went three-and-out on the following drive.

At halftime, Los Angeles owned a 7-6 lead. Wagner led the Rams at the break with seven total tackles and three solo tackles.

Wagner entered the Week 9 game with 51 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, two sacks, and two pass breakups this season.

During his NFL career, the former Aggie has recorded 1,434 total tackles, 851 solo tackles, 25.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 11 interceptions, 62 pass breakups, and a touchdown in 158 games.

Los Angeles’ game against Tampa Bay is broadcast on CBS.

About Bobby Wagner

After a college career at Utah State, the Southern California native was selected by the Seahawks during the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wagner helped Seattle win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2013.

Last season, Wagner recorded 170 total tackles, 93 solo tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, and five pass breakups. The former USU standout was selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl in 2021.

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Seahawks, Wagner joined Seattle’s NFC West Rival on March 31. The six-time All-Pro player was released by the Seahawks on March 8.

