Rams, LAPD team up to rename local youth football team

In conjunction with the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Police Department announced on Wednesday that they would be renaming their youth football team coached by officers of the police force to the “North East Lincoln Rams”. The youth team, which is part of an Outreach program run by the LAPD in the Ramona Gardens public housing development in Boyle Heights, was formerly known as the Tigers.

The name change officially took place during the Rams’ blowout win over the Denver Broncos on Christmas day, when players and coaches of the former Tigers were invited onto the field at SoFi Stadium during a second-quarter intermission. The players and coaches were presented with new North East Lincoln Rams jerseys.

According to a release put out by the team regarding the initiative, the Rams have committed to funding all football-related components of the youth team’s program, including uniforms and equipment. Additionally, the team will provide engagement opportunities with current and former members of the Rams organization, as well as front office staff including scouts, coaches, and football operations personnel.

Another component of the initiative will be to “develop joint programs that focus on character development and community service to expand their knowledge and ignite their passions beyond the playing field,” according to the release put out by the Rams on Wednesday.

Clearly, the team is going above and beyond to help the Los Angeles community however it can, and is strengthening its commitment to entrenching itself in southern California with this partnership. They undertook a similar initiative in 2019 with another youth program in the Watts neighborhood in Los Angeles, which their newest program will be modeled after.

With just two games remaining on their 2022 schedule, the Rams will look to the future and do their best to improve their disappointing season with good deeds around the Los Angeles area.

