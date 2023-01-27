Rams Facing Top 10 Strength of Schedule in 2023

Coming off of their Super Bowl win, the Los Angeles Rams were anticipated to be one of the top teams in the NFC and contend for back-to-back titles.

Of course, that was far from the case as they went a disappointing 5-12 amid a litany of injuries at key positions. Not helping the Rams was the fact that they faced the hardest strength of the schedule after their Super Bowl win.

Now they’ll look to show that 2022 was more of a one-off than what their future holds, but doing so won’t be easy. The Rams once again have a Top 10 toughest schedule according to opponents 2022 winning percentage.

