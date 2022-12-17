Rams Cut LB Terrell Lewis; Los Angeles Coach Raheem Morris Reveals Reasons

The Los Angeles Rams rank bottom-10 in the NFL in sacks, and yet, on Thursday, decided to waive third-year outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, a former third-round pick who entered the season as a potential breakout candidate.

Lewis, 24, played in 11 games with three starts prior to his departure, recording three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and one sack. Still lanky, athletic and young, the former Alabama standout seems to still have upside – but he won’t be able to show it in Los Angeles.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button