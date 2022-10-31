Rams Cooper Kupp injury scare

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Rams WR Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury against the 49ers with just over a minute left in the game.

What it means in fantasy: Kupp said “things are pointing towards dodging a bullet” with the injury. Kupp feels “pretty good right now,” though he’ll see how his ankle responds over the next few days. He had tape around his right ankle postgame. Kupp’s injury is by far the most fantasy-significant to monitor this week. Should Kupp miss any time, Allen Robinson II, who is available in 40% of ESPN leagues, would be the primary receiver. On Sunday, they caught five of a season-high seven targets for 54 yards.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt a trade request.

What it means in fantasy: Hunt asked the Browns to trade him this past August, but the team initially declined. In any trade involving Hunt, Cleveland would like to receive a fourth-round draft pick or compensation that would be better than the compensatory pick they receive in 2024. Over the past two games, Hunt has accumulated only 20 total yards on 10 touches for the Browns. Adding him to the Rams’ backfield would be a great move for his Fantasy value.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Texans are open to trading WR Brandin Cooks.

What it means in fantasy: Cooks’ destination could be the Giants, Rams or Vikings. Against the Titans on Sunday, they caught four of six targets for 73 yards. Cooks wasn’t provided with a massive target share even with Nico Collins out and it appears that the veteran receiver is becoming less involved in the offense. Cooks cannot be considered anything more than a flex option against the Eagles in Week 9. Philadelphia’s defense is only allowing 188 passing yards per game to opponents, fifth-fewest in the league.

Going deeper: There is one significant hitch that other teams must consider when trading for Cooks. The Veteran receiver is due $18 million fully guaranteed next year, with a $26.6M cap hit which may be difficult for some teams to absorb.

The news: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf caught six of 10 targets for 55 yards and one touchdown Sunday against the Giants.

What it means in fantasy: Metcalf played 62.5% of the Offensive snaps against the Giants and led the Seahawks in targets despite a knee injury he suffered last week. Head Coach Pete Carroll has a history of being overly optimistic about injuries, but he was right about Metcalf. Barring a setback, Metcalf can be viewed as a high-end WR2 against the Cardinals in Week 9.

The news: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins caught 12 of 13 targets for 159 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Vikings.

What it means in fantasy: Hopkins has amassed 27 targets since returning from suspension and has scored 20 or more Fantasy points in both of his games. Hopkins was the WR23 in our draft Trends this summer, and Fantasy Managers who stashed him are being rewarded handsomely now. Hopkins is firmly on the WR1 Radar with upcoming games against the Seahawks, Rams, 49ers, and Chargers.

The news: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts caught five of nine targets for 80 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Panthers.

What it means in fantasy: Pitts had his second-highest receiving total and highest number of targets of the season, and has now scored a touchdown in two of his past three games. Pitts had just one in his first 21 career games. Pitts’ performance offers Fantasy Managers an opportunity to trade him. The Falcons are still a run-heavy team, averaging the third most rushing attempts per game (33.5). According to Mike Clay’s strength of schedule matrix, Atlanta has one of the easiest remaining schedules. The Falcons could be in neutral or positive game flow situations — where they don’t need to throw — often.

The news: Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki caught three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Lions.

What it means in fantasy: Targets in the Dolphins passing game have been dominated by wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who are averaging a combined 19.3 per game. Since Gesicki splits snaps with Durham Smythe and Hunter Long, he’s not the most reliable Fantasy tight end. Fantasy players should be shopping Gesicki, but wait until after the NFL trade deadline in case Gesicki lands on a new team in a more favorable situation. According to Mike Clay’s strength of schedule matrix, the Dolphins have one of the easiest remaining schedules. As a result, Miami could rely less on the passing game beyond their two stars and more on Raheem Mostert and the running game.

The news:49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk caught all six of his targets for 81 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Rams.

What it means in fantasy: In his last three games, Aiyuk has averaged 9.3 targets, 7.0 receptions, 82 receiving yards, and 21.2 Fantasy points. This is the first time in his career he’s had three consecutive games with 80 or more receiving yards. Aiyuk’s on pace to set new career Highs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He was the WR39 in our draft Trends this summer so it’s safe to say Aiyuk’s exceeding expectations. It is likely that Deebo Samuel will return from his hamstring injury after the 49ers’ Week 9 bye, but Aiyuk is firmly on the flex radar with significant upside against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10

The news: Raiders WR Davante Adams caught one of five targets for three yards Sunday against the Saints.

What it means in fantasy: It must have been a wakeup call for the Raiders to lose to the Saints. They haven’t been shut out since 2014, when they lost 52-0 to the Rams in Derek Carr’s rookie season and 12th career start. After exceeding 17 Fantasy points in each of the three games prior, Adams had his worst Fantasy finish of the season and second-lowest of his nine-year career against the Saints. There will be a barrage of trade offers for Fantasy Managers with Adams on their teams. It won’t be long before he bounces back.

