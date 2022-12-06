Rams claim former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon.

Mayfield, who was taken at the top of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, was waived by the Panthers on Monday amid his first season in Carolina.

The last-place Rams, who are likely to be without starter Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season, are adding Mayfield to a QB room that includes John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Mayfield was scheduled to fly out to Los Angles on Tuesday afternoon, but won’t be available for the Rams this week as they play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, Pelissero added.

Sitting at 3-9 in the NFC West cellar, LA is limping to the finish of a trying campaign that’s seen injuries to Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and many more a season after winning the Super Bowl.

Mayfield’s addition is a bit of a surprise considering the Rams’ current standing, but at least he’ll get a few weeks to get acclimated to head Coach Sean McVay’s system, which will begin immediately, even though he won’t be ready for Thursday, Pelissero noted.

With the addition of Mayfield to the Rams, the Panthers are off the hook for the remainder of his $1.4 million owed this season.