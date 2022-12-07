Rams claim former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield off waivers; Niners didn’t make claim for QB

The last-place Rams, who are likely to be without starter Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season, are adding Mayfield to a QB room that includes John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Mayfield was scheduled to fly out to Los Angles on Tuesday afternoon, but is not likely to be available for the Rams this week as they play the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, Pelissero added.

Sitting at 3-9 in the NFC West cellar, LA is limping to the finish of a trying campaign that’s seen injuries to Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and many more a season after winning the Super Bowl.

Mayfield’s addition is a bit of a surprise considering the Rams’ current standing, but at least he’ll get a few weeks to get acclimated to head Coach Sean McVay’s system.

“He’s the type of guy, he’s gonna go out and compete his tail off. Glad to have him in the room, for sure,” Rams Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen told Reporters Tuesday. “It’s just kind of acquiring talent, to be honest, and acquiring somebody to come in and evaluate him, but also our offense. Continuing to evaluate the offense, the other players. It’s more so about acquiring talent. Just getting somebody in here that we can continue to develop some competitive nature within the room.”

With the addition of Mayfield to the Rams, the Panthers are off the hook for the remainder of his $1.4 million owed this season.

Following four up-and-down campaigns in Cleveland, Mayfield was traded this summer from the Browns to the Panthers. He struggled to a 1-5 record as a starter, completing 119 of 206 passes (57.8%) for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. After losing standing in the depth chart behind Sam Darnold and PJ Walker, his days in Charlotte concluded on Monday.

Now, Mayfield is bound for Los Angeles, where he’ll have another chance at righting his career. Remarkably, Mayfield will also begin playing under his seventh head coach (two were interim) in his fifth season when he arrives under the McVay learning tree.

“If it is something that can provide a spark and somebody that can come in and help us compete to win football games, that’s the ultimate goal for the last five weeks of the season,” Coen said.