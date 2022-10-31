Rams-Buccaneers in Week 9 features the NFL’s two worst rushing offenses

The Rams and Buccaneers have met three times since Tom Brady migrated south to Tampa Bay, but this season’s matchup comes with a very different feel. Then Rams and Buccaneers square off on Sunday in Week 9, their combined record will be 6-9, not what anyone expected before the season began.

And part of the reason for their slow start in 2022 is the complete absence of a running game. No two teams have been worse at running the ball than the Rams and Buccaneers this season.

The Rams rank 31st in rushing yards per game, averaging 68 yards on the ground. The Bucs are slightly worse, averaging just 62 yards per game. They’re both in the bottom two in Rush attempts per game, too, and when they do run the ball, neither team is efficient.

The Rams are averaging just 3.3 yards per carry, while the Bucs gain only 3.0 yards per attempt.

So if you’re tuning in to watch two teams move the ball on the ground, you’d probably be better off watching a different game because neither the Rams nor the Bucs are going to run it very well on Sunday.

Sunday’s Bucs-Rams game in Tampa will feature the two worst rushing offenses in the NFL. Bucs average 62 rushing yards per game, and Rams average 68. No other NFL teams average less than 87. Same in yards per carry — Bucs 3.04, Rams 3.26, everyone else at least 3.54. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 31, 2022

The Buccaneers are usually pretty stout against the run on defense, but they’re allowing 4.8 yards per carry this season, which is 24th in the NFL. The Rams allowed 4.3 yards per carry to put them 13th.