Rams at Chiefs spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 12 NFL game

This game between the Rams and Chiefs features two of the last three Super Bowl Champions but has lost the excitement we may have had for it in the preseason. The Chiefs are favored by more than two touchdowns, with the 3-7 Rams on a four-game losing streak.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 pm ET Sunday from Arrowhead Stadium. FOX will televise the game.

The Chiefs have previously been favored by more than 14 points five other times with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback, but they’re only 2-3 against the spread in those games, per TruMedia.

The Rams are expected to start third-stringer Bryce Perkins at quarterback. Matthew Stafford left last week’s game against the Saints, and backup John Wolford is also battling an injury. Perkins is a third-year player out of Virginia. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the team in 2020.

The Chiefs’ offense is banged up, with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman all battling injuries. On defense, safety Juan Thornhill suffered a calf injury against the Chargers on Sunday night.

What are the odds for Chiefs vs. Rams?

Storylines for Chiefs vs. Rams

Expert Picks for Chiefs vs. Rams

(Photo of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes: Harry How/Getty Images)