Rams and Broncos unveil fake new uniforms for Christmas as part of hilarious prank on players

With the Rams set to host the Broncos on Christmas Day, the two teams thought it would be funny to play a prank on their players, so that’s exactly what they did this week.

The prank was simple: Both teams created a special new Christmas-themed uniform and then the two teams proceeded to tell their players that they would be wearing these holiday uniforms for Sunday’s game. With the game being televised by CBS (and a special broadcast on Nickelodeon), the Rams and Broncos teamed up with CBS Sports to make the prank happen.

On Denver’s end, the actual jersey was basically designed to look like an ugly Christmas sweater. The Broncos also added some holiday cheer to their helmets by placing a reindeer decal on each side. You can see below what the finished product looked like.

Here’s what the Broncos’ fake Christmas uniforms look like. CBS Sports



The reindeer decal alone makes this uniform awesome.

On the Rams’ end, the best part of their Christmas uniform was probably the helmet. Not only was it yellow, but the Ram horns were decorated with Christmas lights.

Here’s the Rams’ Christmas uniform that they’ll never actually wear CBS Sports



If you’re wondering how the players reacted, the uniforms weren’t exactly popular.

“That’s trash,” one Rams player said after seeing the uniform for the first time.

One Broncos player took issue with the reindeer on the helmet.

“The reindeer is a little childish.”

Another Broncos player was willing to wear the uniforms, but only if he got paid extra.

“They are going to have to give everybody bonuses if we are wearing them.”

This might sound crazy, but I actually love both uniforms and I’d love to see them actually get worn for a Christmas game. As a matter of fact, the NFL should just make it an annual thing: If your team plays on Christmas Day, then you’re allowed to design a special uniform for that game.

Unfortunately, that won’t happen this year, but you can see the entire prank video below.

For a better look at the Broncos’ Christmas uniform, you can see their entire video here.

The Rams and Broncos will be kicking off at 4:30 pm ET on Sunday in a game that will be televised by both CBS and Nickelodeon.

And now that I’m thinking about it, it’s probably a good thing that the two teams won’t be wearing the new Christmas uniforms, because there’s going to be a lot of slime on Sunday and we wouldn’t want to see their Christmas outfits get ruined.