Rampart wins back-and-forth battle with Mullen behind Komrofske’s four goals | High School Sports

A hat trick wasn’t enough for Blake Komrofske in Rampart’s game against Mullen on Friday.

Even with three goals to his name, Komrofske and the Rams were tied late in the third period. He or one of his teammates needed one more goal to break the tie and earn their first win of the year.

Sure enough, Rampart won a face-off in its attacking zone, and Komrofske found himself with an opening in front of Mullen’s goal. The senior hurled the puck past Mullen’s goaltender to add one to the hat trick he already had.

Komrofske’s fourth goal proved to be the game-winner as Rampart won 6-5.

“I had to keep going,” Komrofske said. “There’s no reason to stop, and I just wanted to keep going.”

Mullen scored first, but the Mustangs’ first lead was short-lived. Rampart’s Cooper Bulkley scored late in the first period, and Komrofske scored his first goal just a minute into the second.

After that, the game turned into a shootout. And thankfully for the Rams, they had the player with the hot hand.

Komrofske had the next goal to extend Rampart’s lead to 3-1. But Mullen caught up after that.

Thanks largely to a bad series of penalties, the Mustangs scored three goals in a row to retake the lead. At one point, Rampart had three players in the penalty box, and Mullen scored two goals on a 5-on-3.

Komrofske completed his hat trick early in the third period to tie the game, but again, Mullen had an answer to Steal the lead back.

Bulkley scored his second goal of the game to tie it up at 5-5, and just a few minutes later, Komrofske scored his fourth to give Rampart a lead it held for the remainder of the game.

Komrofske’s four goals were a career-high, but his Herculean effort didn’t surprise the senior’s coach.

“He’s earned every second of that,” Rampart Coach Joshua McIntosh said. “He’s that kid that takes the weight training drills in the summer, he does all the stickhandling drills, he shoots the puck, and he’s got some passion.”

Although Komrofske was the standout on the score sheet, it was far from a one-person effort.

In a game that went back and forth, McIntosh applauded the team for doing the little things — from taking hits to winning face-offs — right to help them stay in the game.

“We harp on it all the time. All that matters is the next shift,” McIntosh said. “If you’re winning or losing, the puck’s the same, the stick’s the same. It was all those little details.”

In goal, sophomore Duke Pingrey got the win. Despite allowing five goals, Pingrey made several clutch saves in the game’s final minutes to help Rampart Escape with the one-goal advantage.

Pingrey even played through an injury. A Mullen player collided with him in the second period, and Pingrey was slow to get up. But the goalie took a breath, stayed in the game and played well enough for his team to win.

“I battled through it because I’m a hockey player,” Pingrey said. “There’s nothing else to it. You have to overcome stuff to win games.”

Rampart improved to 1-4 with the win.

Although Friday was the Rams’ first win, McIntosh believes the team’s record is deceiving. Their first four games were against some of the state’s best teams. And they also had a handful of players sidelined with injuries.

Now that they’re in the win column, McIntosh believes victories will come more frequently.

“Finding a way to win a game is big for us,” McIntosh said.