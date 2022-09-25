Ramires reveals tattoo of famous Chelsea goal against Barcelona

Chelsea Hero Ramires has Revealed a tattoo of his famous Champions League goal against Barcelona back in 2012.

The former Blues man spent five-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge after signing from Benfica in 2010, and made a total of 251 appearances in all competitions for the west London side.

They scored 34 goals for the club, with one of them in particular being etched into the history of the club forever.

The Blues, who were under the management of interim boss and club legend Roberto Di Matteo, went into the match off the back of their 1-0 win over the Spanish Giants at Stamford Bridge.

Didier Drogba scored the only goal of the game, with Ramires providing the assist.

In Spain, Chelsea found themselves two goals down as the game approached half-time, with Captain John Terry also being sent off.

However, Ramires produced a moment of true quality just before the break, Chipping over Victor Valdes in the Barcelona goal to make it 2-2 on aggregate.

After Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the second half, Fernando Torres came off the bench to score in the dying moments of the game, a goal that sealed Chelsea’s spot in the final.

They would soon beat Bayern Munich in their own backyard, lifting the famous Trophy for the first time in their history.

Ramires’ goal will go down as one of the most famous in Chelsea’s history, considering the context of the match.

Such a moment is something the Brazilian will forever cherish, so much so that he has now Revealed a tattoo showing his chip over Valdes at the Camp Nou on his Instagram profile.

Ramires joined Chinese outfit Jiangsu Suning after he left Stamford Bridge, before signing for Palmeiras in 2019.

However, he left the club just a year later by mutual consent and has not played a professional match since.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Ramires will signal his retirement from the game later this year when he competes in an all-star exhibition match in November.

The 35-year-old will captain one side, with Brazilian and football legend Ronaldinho captaining the other at the Arena Joinville in their home country.

A number of other Brazilian Legends are set to feature in the match as Ramires celebrates his professional career.