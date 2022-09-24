Ramires gets famous Champions League goal in Chelsea vs Barcelona tattooed on his leg

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires has celebrated the most memorable moment of his career, by getting his Champions League goal against Barcelona tattooed on his leg.

Ramires spent six years at Stamford Bridge, playing an important role in Chelsea’s midfield, but only won one league title during his time in England, in a strangely quiet period in west London for league titles.

However, the Brazilian became an instant icon for the club during the run to their first Champions League title, back in 2012, with a very important goal.

Chelsea had won the first leg 1-0 but two first half goals in Spain had put Pep Guardiola’s side ahead on aggregate and, with John Terry having been sent off, it looked like a mountain to climb for the visitors.

With the half time whistle looming, Ramires made the scores level with a goal on the break, passing to Juan Mata, getting a return pass and then running through the Barca defense and Chipping Victor Valdes.

Ramires will always be remembered for this lob for Chelsea at Barcelona. It was so uncharacteristic of him as a player that you feel he only tried it because Chelsea were a goal and a man down to Pep’s Barca and probably felt like they’d already lost.pic.twitter.com/MX8H3uj5OB — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) September 23, 2022

That goal would have been enough to send the Blues through to the final in Munich, on away goals, but it still left Roberto di Matteo’s team with plenty to do.

They had to hold on with 10 men for 45 minutes, with Barcelona coming forward time and again but failing to find a way through the defense.

With the game in touching distance of full time, Torres made sure of the result by scoring his goal, and setting Neville off on his famous reaction, but it was Ramires’ goal that initially made the difference.

Now the 35-year-old is set to retire, having been without a club since leaving Palmeiras two years ago, and he’s shown off the perfect Memento of that goal.

He took to social media to show everyone his new tattoo, which depicts the lovely chip over Ramires, and you can’t blame him for wanting it immortalised.

Ramires shows off his tattoo. Image: Instagram

Ramires was missing from the final against Bayern Munich, after being given a yellow card late in the semi final, making him one of three players to miss out.

Captain, Terry also missed out after being dismissed in the second leg of the semi final, after he kicked out at a Barca player off the ball.

It didn’t make any difference however, as the Blues became European Champions for the first time, despite playing Bayern Munich at their own home ground.

They needed more dramatics to win the final, as Didier Drogba equalized with an 88th minute goal, before going on to score the winning penalty in the shootout.