Ramapo’s Finnegan, Rutgers-Newark’s Quay, Kean’s Freese Earn NJAC Men’s Volleyball Weekly Honors

PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s volleyball Weekly honors for the week ending Jan. 29.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

ANDREW FINNEGAN • Ramapo College

Graduate Student • Outside Hitter • Colts Neck, NJ/Colts Neck

Finnegan Picks up his first NJAC Player of the Week Honor of the season. The fifth-year outside hitter averaged 4.5 kills on a .259 hitting percentage, 4.95 points, and 1.70 digs to go with three blocks, three assists, and two aces as Ramapo earned its first win of the season. Finnegan pounded down 23 kills while swinging .319 and registered 25.5 points and eight digs in a four-set win over SUNY Potsdam. Competing back-to-back against No. 2 Springfield and No. 4 Stevens, Finnegan combined for 22 kills (14 vs. Stevens), nine digs, one block, and one ace. Finnegan currently ranks second in the NJAC in kills (4.06/set) and points (4.41/set) and is eighth in hitting percentage (.253).

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

DANIEL QUAY • Rutgers-Newark

Senior • Middle Hitter • Yardley, PA/Pennsbury

Quay earns his first NJAC Defensive Player of the Week Honor of the season after leading Rutgers-Newark to a 3-1 week. He was a huge force at the net, racking up 16 blocks (seven solo) in 15 sets played. Offensively, they registered 29 kills (1.93/set) while hitting .389. In a four-setter over NJCU, he recorded three blocks, six kills, and a dig. The following day, he recorded four blocks, two digs, and six kills on a .500 average. In the first of two matches on Saturday, Quay recorded five blocks and four digs and added 10 kills while hitting .533. He wrapped up the weekend with four blocks and a dig to go with seven kills on a .417 average in a four-set loss to Lasell. Quay currently leads the NJAC in blocks (1.22/set), and is fourth in hitting percentage (.373) and fifth in points (3.00/set).

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

JACK FREESE • Kean University

Sophomore • Middle Blocker/Right Side • Hillsborough, NJ/Hillsborough

Freese was named NJAC Rookie of the Week for the first time this season after leading Kean in a pair of matches. He posted 19 kills (2.71/set) and swung .343 in losses to Baruch and NYU. He added a combined five digs, two blocks, and an ace. Freese registered 12 kills, four digs, two blocks, and an assist in the four-set loss to Baruch. He then recorded seven kills while hitting .583 in the loss to NYU. Freese’s 2.71 kills per set and .343 hitting percentage this past week puts him at fourth and fifth in the NJAC, respectively.