Ramapo HS Girls Soccer Team Recognized For State Championship Win

WYCKOFF, NJ — “Raider Nation, Let’s Ride!” a Ramapo High School soccer player yelled into the microphone at the Wyckoff Council meeting.

She and the rest of her team were just presented with a Proclamation from the council, recognizing the achievements of the recent state title winners. “A special group of athletes,” the Ramapo High School Girls Varsity Soccer Team achieved this amazing feat due to a selfless, Tireless work ethic, outstanding soccer skills and an overall commitment to the sport, according to the proclamation, read Aloud by Mayor Tom Madigan.

It is Nov. 13, Ramapo High School advanced past Cherry Hill West in a penalty Shootout 6-5, after a thrilling 3-3 draw. The Raiders proved Unstoppable as they won each previous tournament game, against the likes of Morris Hills, Morris Knolls, Northern Highlands, Sparta and Chatham, and shut out four of the five teams. Ranked as one of the top teams in the state, the Raiders finished last season with 18 total victories, three losses and one tie.

Overseeing this campaign to win the Championship was Coach Maddie Gibbs and her staff, all of whom were also given a special shoutout in the Proclamation for their dedication, commitment and leadership. “Thank you for having us here,” Gibbs said to the council. “It reminds us how incredible our season was and how successful we were, and that this is something you will take with you for the rest of your life.”

Mayor Madigan, through the proclamation, also appreciated the team members for serving as “positive role models for Younger Athletes of our community, and illustrating the Rewards that can be achieved through a diligence in Pursuing excellence.”