Ralph S. Yakimoff Jr. 1963-2022 | News, Sports, Jobs

AUSTINTOWN — Ralph S. Yakimoff Jr., 59, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Sept. 16, 2022, following a long, courageous battle with renal disease.

Ralph was born Aug. 12, 1963, in Youngstown, first-born son of Ralph S. Yakimoff Sr. and Judith Burrows Yakimoff, and was a Lifelong Austintown resident.

Ralph was a 1981 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. Following in the footsteps of his father, he loved “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, as well as The Ohio State Buckeyes. He excelled at baseball in his youth and greatly enjoyed sharing the diamond with his brother. Baseball afforded him lifelong friendships. He was a loyal Spectator at Fitch football games. Attending the 1995 Super Bowl was a dream come true for him. His love for sports continued throughout his life; he was an Encyclopedia for all sports, his knowledge unmatched.

Ralph had a strong work ethic from the time he was a teenager and worked numerous jobs in his lifetime. He was a steelworker most of his working years and retired from WCI Steel in Warren.

Family gatherings and traditions were of high priority for Ralphie. Hosting his annual Super Bowl party and legendary Memorial Day party brought family and friends together from all over. Ralph enjoyed grilling out in his classic “Memorial Day Shirt” while guests played hot box, kickball and horseshoes.

Ralph was a dog whisperer who captivated all dogs’ attention with ear rubs and wrestling in the yard. He was “Mr. Fix It” to all. If you needed something fixed or a helping hand, you called Ralph.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his twin children, Geneen Yakimoff (George Dunlap) and James R. Yakimoff; beloved mother and confidant, Judith Yakimoff; and three siblings, Greg (Judy) Yakimoff, Michelle Ward and Stephanie (William) Vadas. He leaves four grandchildren, Lucien Dunlap, Charlize Yakimoff, Guinevere Dunlap and George Dunlap Jr. He was a devoted Uncle to his nieces and nephews, Joseph, Kane, Andrew, Emily, Austin, Allison and Meghan. They have countless memories of their time spent with him. Ralph also leaves behind many special aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph S. Yakimoff Sr.; paternal grandparents, Boris and Bertha Yakimoff; and maternal grandparents, Austin and Mary Lou Burrows.

We take comfort knowing he is reunited with family members and his beloved dog, Ranper, who sadly preceded him in death.

Ralph was one of a kind. All who encountered him were witness to his strength, determination and grit. We love and miss this incredible man more than words can express. His Legacy will live on in wonderful memories.

Per Ralph’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Ralph’s family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff that cared for Ralph at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

