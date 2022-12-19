Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation Grants $3M to Detroit Parks, Arts

The Detroit Parks Coalition, a startup nonprofit helping to support healthy, equitable, and vibrant Parks in Detroit, has been awarded $2.6 million by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation in Detroit to expand programming, provide matching Grants for capital Improvements and strengthen its relationship with Detroit Parks and Recreation division over the next three years.

The funding includes:

$250,000 a year over three years to plan and operate the Pistons Neighbors Program, providing free and healthy activities in Parks across Detroit. The Pistons Neighbors Program is presented in partnership with the Detroit Pistons Foundation and funded by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and the William Davidson Foundation.

$500,000 as a 1:1 match for capital Improvements in DPC member Parks in Detroit’s Neighborhoods — Chandler, Clark, Eliza Howell, Palmer, Patton, and Rouge.

$1 million as a 1:2 match for projects, programs, or capacity building in those same parks.

Funding to support a three-year Fellowship at the city of Detroit to liaise between the Parks and Recreation division and DPC member parks.

“This is an Incredible opportunity to increase funding for Parks in Detroit and to bolster the city’s great partnership with the Detroit Parks Coalition and the park organizations they represent,” says Dara O’Byrne, chief Parks planner for the city of Detroit.

Jim Boyle, vice president of programs and communications at the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, says: “This grant is a Shining example of the boundless impact that arises from thoughtful collaboration. The partnerships that the Detroit Parks Coalition has built are invaluable to the Sustainability of their collective Parks and programming.”

In related news, The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, and the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, today announced $500,000 in Grants to support arts and culture organizations that represent a variety of creative disciplines throughout the Community Foundation’s seven-county service area and contribute to the vitality of our region’s economy.

This is the Inaugural round of grantmaking since the foundation announced a $100 million commitment in December 2021 to Transform the financial strength and long-term viability of Southeast Michigan’s arts and culture community through the establishment of an Endowment at the Community Foundation.

The investment created permanent operational funding Streams for 11 of the region’s largest arts and culture institutions, supports annual Grants to small and midsize arts and culture nonprofits, and builds the Community Foundation’s capacity to lead community engagement efforts around inclusion in the arts.

“The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation’s investment in arts and culture as an economic driver in our region is admirable,” says Richard DeVore, president of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan. “Arts and culture programs are often the first to be cut during economic challenges like the COVID-19 Pandemic but are among the most Vital assets when it comes to creating a desirable place to live, work and play in the long term.”

Throughout 2022, the Community Foundation held three community conversations to inform the grantmaking process and gather input from leaders in the sector about expanding access for audiences and artists of all disciplines and the importance of inclusion and equity.

“When we made our $100 million commitment to Southeast Michigan’s arts and culture sector, we did so outside of the Foundation’s economic development focus area,” Boyle says. “These organizations, both large and small, are key economic drivers in their neighborhoods, communities, and the broader region. This Endowment is our unique and long-term contribution to the arts and culture sector. We look forward to witnessing the amazing work to come from these new grantees.”

Grants were made to a wide array of nonprofits, including Voce Velata, to amplify the Voices of BIPOC and women Composers and artists; Black and Brown Theater to support live performances and workshops; and Sidewalk Detroit for its neighborhood arts festival to advance spatial equity.

The full list of 2022 Wilson arts and culture grant recipients includes the following: