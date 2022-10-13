Rally in the Second! Anthony Mantha Scores the First Goal of the Capitals’ 2022-23 Season On Assist From Dylan Strome, Conor Sheary Nets First Goal of Season to Pull Caps Within One

Finding themselves in a 3-0 tie in their season-opening game against the Boston Bruins, the Washington Capitals finally found themselves back in the game thanks to the skill of Anthony Mantha, offseason acquisition Dylan Strome, and Conor Sheary.

Finding themselves on an odd-man Rush into the Offensive zone, some creative stick work by Strome led to Mantha finding a wide-open Boston net, easily potting his and the Caps’ first goal of the season to cut the deficit to 3-1 ; defenseman Erik Gustafsson recorded the secondary assist.

Strome was signed by the Capitals to a one-year, $3.5 million deal after not being tendered a Qualifying offer by the Chicago Blackhawks. The 25-year-old, former third overall pick impressed during the Capitals’ preseason games, and started the season as the Caps’ second-line center. On the same play, both Strome and Gustafsson recorded their first points as Capitals.

Just over five minutes later, Sheary scored his first goal of the 2022-23 campaign on another odd-man rush, this time on an assist from Nic Dowd. Sheary has taken the place of Carl Hagelin on the fourth line and in his time in Washington, has been among the team’s most prolific contributors.

The Caps and Bruins ended 40 minutes of play equal in Shots on Goal, 22-22.

By Michael Fleetwood

