Rally in the Second! Anthony Mantha Scores the First Goal of the Capitals’ 2022-23 Season On Assist From Dylan Strome, Conor Sheary Nets First Goal of Season to Pull Caps Within One

Washington Capitals

Finding themselves in a 3-0 tie in their season-opening game against the Boston Bruins, the Washington Capitals finally found themselves back in the game thanks to the skill of Anthony Mantha, offseason acquisition Dylan Strome, and Conor Sheary.

Finding themselves on an odd-man Rush into the Offensive zone, some creative stick work by Strome led to Mantha finding a wide-open Boston net, easily potting his and the Caps’ first goal of the season to cut the deficit to 3-1 ; defenseman Erik Gustafsson recorded the secondary assist.

Needed this goodness from Strome and Mo pic.twitter.com/LG0L0Vbgv3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 13, 2022

Strome was signed by the Capitals to a one-year, $3.5 million deal after not being tendered a Qualifying offer by the Chicago Blackhawks. The 25-year-old, former third overall pick impressed during the Capitals’ preseason games, and started the season as the Caps’ second-line center. On the same play, both Strome and Gustafsson recorded their first points as Capitals.

Erik Gustafsson earned the secondary assist on the Capitals’ first goal, marking his first point as a Capital. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 13, 2022

Just over five minutes later, Sheary scored his first goal of the 2022-23 campaign on another odd-man rush, this time on an assist from Nic Dowd. Sheary has taken the place of Carl Hagelin on the fourth line and in his time in Washington, has been among the team’s most prolific contributors.

The Caps are getting back into this one 👀 #NHLonTNT pic.twitter.com/9fAfvGETE9 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) October 13, 2022

The Caps and Bruins ended 40 minutes of play equal in Shots on Goal, 22-22.

Conor Sheary scores his first goal of the season to make the score 3-2. Sheary scored 19 goals in 2021-22, which ranked fourth on the Capitals. Over the last two seasons, Sheary’s 33 goals rank tied for third on Washington (Alex Ovechkin: 74; Tom Wilson: 37; Evgeny Kuznetsov: 33) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 13, 2022

By Michael Fleetwood