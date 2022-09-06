Ralen Goforth says USC defense has 24 takeaway goals

USC defensive coordinator Alex the Grinch said his unit has an “effort-based” mentality, which helped it force four takeaways — including three “pick-six” interception returns for a touchdown — in its season-opening 66-14 win over Rice on Saturday afternoon.

If the No. 14 Trojans continue at that rate, they will force 48 turnovers this season, which is pretty much impossible. But USC fourth-year linebacker Ralen Goforth said if they get half that number, they will reach a big goal.

“Coach Grinch, he gave a stat,” Goforth said. “He was like, ‘Twenty-four takeaways on the season, that’s the bare minimum for us.’ ”

Grinch’s task is very lofty and has been done only twice before in his career as a defensive coordinator (Washington State in 2015 and 2017) according to TeamRankings, which tracks takeaways per game against FBS opponents.

The goal seems especially challenging for a USC defense that allowed a program-worst 31.8 points per game in 2021 and returned only three full-time starters (including Goforth). The Trojans brought in multiple transfers, including three at the inside linebacker spot to battle with Goforth. Alabama fourth-year junior transfer Shane Lee and Arizona State true sophomore transfer Eric Gentry earned the starts in the opener with Goforth rotating in for Lee and playing alongside the two transfers at times against heavier formations.

Goforth has confidence in the defensive group due to its focus on effort, which was evident when it recorded three of its interceptions and allowed just 62 yards in the second half against Rice.

“Coach Grinch and [USC linebackers] Coach [Brian] Odom, the whole defensive staff, they preach, ‘Any mistake can be cleaned up with effort,’ ” Goforth said. “That’s our motto, ‘Strain to the ball.’ That’s the ultimate equalizer.”

Goforth was one of three Trojans along with Lee and safety Calen Bullock to return an interception for a touchdown against the Owls. Redshirt freshman Xamarion Gordon also intercepted a pass in the third quarter.

Goforth followed up Lee’s pick-six interception to open the second half by picking off the Rice junior quarterback TJ McMahon on the Owls’ second drive of the second half, stepping in front of a bobbled pass forced by pressure from senior defensive end Nick Figueroa. He then ran the football to the end zone near where his family was seated, a particularly special moment.

Incredible play for #USC LB Ralen Goforth but also an Incredible moment because he scored the TD literally in front of the section where his parents and family were sitting. Front row. Couldn’t have been in a more perfect spot. A couple of Tears in that section right now — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) September 4, 2022

Ralen Goforth celebrates in front of his family.

USC recording four takeaways in each game the rest of the season is implausible, but Goforth said the defense’s preparation Habits should create more opportunities.

“We don’t have a separate takeaway [period],” Goforth said. “We practice punching the ball out in every Scout period, every team run, everything. That’s our takeaway separate.”

USC’s defense was Imperfect in the first half against Rice. It allowed 133 rushing yards and failed to stop the Owls on five of their first seven third-down attempts.

Even though it responded in the second half, the Trojans’ defense still has to answer questions about its defensive consistency and depth, particularly at rush end and cornerback. Sophomore Rush end Romello Height was ejected in the first half for targeting, forcing the sophomore Corey Foremanwho missed time in the preseason due to injury, and sophomore Julien Simonwho hadn’t played a Collegiate defensive snap, to have extensive reps.

Still, USC had exciting moments in its first game. It will need more to meetChampionship expectations” set by its coach, Lincoln Riley.

“If you want to be able to play Championship ball, you have to be able to take the ball away and get it back to our offense and have them do what they do with the amazing weapons that we have on that side of the ball, Goforth said.