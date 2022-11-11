Raine Group’s Colin Neville talks effort to stymie LIV Golf

Raine Group partner Colin Neville said at this week’s SBJ Dealmakers event that PGA Tour players are responding favorably to the ideas and concepts leading players have proposed to how the Tour can innovate and improve in response to growing pressure from LIV Golf. Neville was Instrumental in the PGA Tour’s players-only meeting late in the summer in Delaware and has grown close to both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, the leading Voices in the Tour’s fight against LIV. “Some of the changes being discussed, and there will be more, are being very well received,” said Neville. “They’re all aimed at, ‘How do you make this product the best it can be?’ There’s a lot of enthusiasm from the players on the PGA Tour for what’s happening right now.”

THINK TANK: Previously, Raine and Neville spent two-and-a-half years working on the launch of the Premier Golf League, the Saudi-backed initiative to compete with the DP World Tour, before those efforts were eventually stymied by a DP Tour-PGA Tour alliance. Neville, speaking carefully because of pending litigation around the initial PGL concept, said the thesis around a Rival tour came about quite naturally, “The best players in the world rarely play against each other; if you just solve that you solve half of golf’s problems. … Ratings were down, the age of the audience is going up and we thought that there was a new model. I’m not sure that what we envisioned in 2018, ’19 and even into ’20 is what you’re seeing now (with LIV). But, generally, shaking up a sport that hadn’t really been changed or challenged in a long time made a lot of sense to us.”