Rainbow Warrior volleyball ranked No. 1 to open 2023 season

For the second consecutive year and third time in four years, the University of Hawaii at Mānoa men’s volleyball team will open its season ranked No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Preseason Coaches Poll.

The two-time Defending national Champion Rainbow Warriors earned the top spot in 21 out of 22 ballots. Uh totaled 328 points, followed by University of California, Los Angeles (295), Long Beach State University (284), Penn State University (254) and Pepperdine University (216).

Four Big West Conference teams are ranked in the preseason top 10— Uh (No. 1), Long Beach State (No. 3), UC Santa Barbara (No. 7) and UC Irvine (No. 8).

last season, Uh captured its second consecutive national title with a straight set win over Long Beach State in the Championship match. Uh Returns all seven starters from that team, which finished 27-5.

Recently, the Rainbow Warriors were also picked No. 1 in the Big West Preseason Poll with a setter Jakob Thelleoutside hitter Spyros Chakas and opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias earning spots on the preseason all-conference team.

Uh will play 19 home matches at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, opening with Ball State University, January 12–13 in a rematch of last year’s national semifinals.

