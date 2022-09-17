Rainbow Wahine soccer wins Big West opener

The University of Hawaii at Mānoa Women’s soccer team captured a 1-0 win in its Big West opener against UC Davis at home on September 15. Senior Kelci Sumida led the Rainbow Wahine, breaking through with the Lone goal of the match in the 74th minute.

The Rainbow Wahine (4-2, 1-0 Big West) picked up their second win ever in a Big West opener, improving to 2-8 all-time with the other win being from 2019. The win was also Uh ‘s fourth in a row over UC Davis (3-3-2, 0-1 Big West), dating back to 2018.

After a physical back-and-forth battle over the first 74 minutes, Uh finally ended the scoreless tie with Sumida’s goal. Krista Peterson played a long ball down the left sideline that Amber Gilbert ran down and crossed to Sumida at the back post, where she put it away for her first goal of the year.

From there, the ‘Bows fought off a few late chances by UC Davis to complete the shutout. Uh defended a pair of corner kicks in the final 10 minutes, while Lauren Marquez recorded a save to finish off her second clean sheet of the season.

Sumida’s goal was the 11th of her career. The score gave her five points on the season after she came in with a team-high three assists. Gilbert and Peterson each recorded an assist for the second straight match while Marquez delivered her fourth career shutout.

The Rainbow Wahine head back on the road to play at UC Santa Barbara is September 22.

