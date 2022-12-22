Raiffeisen Bank International : RPHI builds “Home of Handball” in 1030 Vienna

Raiffeisen Property Holding International and the European Handball Federation plan new Headquarters in Neu Marx

Raiffeisen Property Holding International (RPHI) and the European Handball Federation (EHF), the umbrella organization of European handball with 50 member Federations and Headquarters in Vienna, are jointly planning the construction of the “Home of Handball”, the new EHF headquarters, in the Neu Marx area in Vienna’s third district.

“I am pleased that with the construction of the ‘Home of Handball’ we are now implementing the new centerpiece of the Neu Marx area, which will result in a long-term and sustainable revitalization of this part of the city. The modern concept of thermal building component activation will create a particularly pleasant working and room climate for EHF’s employees,” says Karl-Maria Pfeffer, CEO of RPHI, who is acting as project Developer and seller for the project. The Vienna-based Architectural firm Burtscher-Durig ZT GmbH was entrusted with the general planning.

“With the ‘Home of Handball’ we are creating a place for the future-oriented further development of European handball with its more than 350 Clubs and top competitions such as the European Championship and the EHF Champions League,” says EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner . “With RPHI we have a competent and experienced project partner at our side, who after a long search has found the perfect location for us: close to the city center with very good connections to the international airport and in the direct vicinity of the planned new Wien Holding Arena with more than 20,000 Spectator seats.”

Construction is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2023 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. In total, the EHF Headquarters will have a Gross floor area of ​​5,600 m², which will include office space for more than 80 employees as well as a lecture hall of around 250 m² and an in-house TV studio. In the future, draws as well as international conferences and Congresses will be held here with the aim of further developing European handball.

The topic of Sustainability was already taken into account in the planning. The installation of a 240 m² PV system on the roof of the EHF Headquarters is planned, and the building itself will be constructed with thermal component activation, which will have a positive effect on the indoor climate all year round.

In addition to the “Home of Handball”, RPHI is planning further projects on the Neu Marx site with a total Gross floor area of ​​22,200 m², including a student dormitory, Serviced apartments, and store and office space, for which construction is also scheduled to begin in 2023.