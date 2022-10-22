Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed person after loss, faces potential Discipline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the league — potentially even a suspension — for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground after his team’s loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

Adams was walking off GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium towards the tunnel when he shoved the person down.

NFL.com confirmed on Tuesday that the person Adams shoved filed a report with the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department after the incident.

“[The victim] made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police,” the incident report said. “The injuries are preliminarily thought to be non-life threatening.”

Kansas City police said the incident will be investigated by its Assault unit detectives and the investigation is not expected to last more than 1-2 days.

During his postgame news conference, Adams apologized to the man and addressed the incident following the game.

“Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy (camera person) running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me,” Adams said. “I’m coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn’t ‘t have responded that way and that’s how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”