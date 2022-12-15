Raiders’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee AJ Cole hosts community event

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide’s Charity Challenge (now through January 8, 2023), a social media campaign which gives fans the opportunity to show support for Cole as the Silver and Black’s WPMOY nominee and offers the Raiders punter a chance to secure additional donations from Nationwide for Special Olympics Nevada. Fans are encouraged to vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge and AJ Cole or #WPMOYChallenge and @AJCole90.

The event this week is the latest in an extensive list of activities that Cole has been involved in to support the Special Olympics. Earlier this year, Cole participated in sending off the local Special Olympians contingent who were competing in the USA Games in Orlando, Florida. They spent quality time with Athletes and coaches over an exclusive dinner at the popular Las Vegas eatery Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and presented each Special Olympian with a custom Raiders jersey and gifts.

Last year, Cole took part in the Special Olympics Nevada’s International Day of Dance while in 2020 he participated in several events in the midst of the pandemic, beginning with virtually participating in the Special Olympics Nevada Health and Fitness at Home. Cole led Athletes from Nevada and Northern California in a fun and engaging virtual workout as part of the Healthy Athletes program.

He also shared his at-home workouts to stay in performance shape and discussed the importance of staying active and healthy during the offseason, then took additional time for a post-workout Q&A to chat about favorite Quarantine activities, recipes, healthy foods, inspiring messages and what they look forward to the most when shelter-in-place is over.