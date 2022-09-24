Raiders vs. Titans odds, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from proven computer model

The Las Vegas Raiders will try to pick up their first win of the season when they travel to winless Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. Las Vegas lost to the Chargers by five points in Week 1 before losing to Arizona in overtime last week. Tennessee is coming off a blowout loss to the Bills after falling to the Giants in its season opener.

Kickoff is set for 1 pm ET. Las Vegas is favored by 2 points in the latest Titans vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 45.5.

Titans vs. Raiders spread: Raiders -2

Titans vs. Raiders over/under: 45.5 points

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, so the Titans should not be written off after two sub-par outings. They held a 13-0 lead against the Giants before letting that lead slip away in the second half. Running back Derrick Henry has struggled to get going following his return from a season-ending foot injury last year, but this is a more promising scheduling spot.

Las Vegas gave up 143 rushing yards to Arizona last week, as the Cardinals averaged 5.1 yards per carry. The Raiders blew a 20-0 lead in that game, which will be a large emotional hurdle to overcome under a first-year head coach. They have only covered the spread four times in their last 13 games, providing some value on the Titans in this game. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (illness) is questionable.

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas is coming off a devastating loss to Arizona, blowing a 20-0 lead in a 29-23 final last week. Star wide receiver Davante Adams caught just two passes last week, but he had 10 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown in the team’s season opener. The Raiders will be looking to get him more involved on Sunday.

Tennessee has looked like a different team this season, getting blown out in a 41-7 final at Buffalo last week. The Titans are going to be without three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan, who was carted off after the first Offensive play against the Bills. They will also be without their two starting outside linebackers in Bud Dupree and Harold Landry III. Las Vegas has covered the spread in eight of its last 12 games against Tennessee, including five of its last six road games.

