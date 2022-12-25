Raiders vs. Steelers live score, updates, Highlights from NFL Saturday night football game

Raiders-Steelers is one of the most iconic rivalries in NFL history. On Saturday, the two teams will meet in yet another clash. This one means more, though.

They’re playing one day after the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the famous play that saw a burly running back stoop to his shoelaces, snag a deflected pass and take it to the house for a game-winning touchdown.

Sadly, the architect of that play won’t be on hand. Franco Harris, the Pittsburgh Hall of Famer who made that catch, died earlier this week. He was 72.

Still, his Legacy will swirl all around Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium. Harris will be further immortalized when the franchise retires his No. 32.

The ceremony will be tinged with sadness, but also liveliness. Harris was one of Pittsburgh’s favorite sons, a player who shone at Penn State, made history at Three Rivers Stadium and cemented himself as a local fixture well after his playing days ended.

The Sporting News is tracking live updates from Raiders vs. Steelers on Christmas Eve. Follow along below for the key moments from the Week 16 prime-time matchup.

Raiders vs. Steelers live updates, Highlights from NFL Saturday night football game

(All times Eastern)

Updates will begin closer to the game’s 8:15 pm start time.

Raiders vs. Steelers start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Saturday, Dec. 24 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Steelers will kick off at 8:15 pm ET. The game will be played at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

What channel is Raiders vs. Steelers on?

TV networks: NFL Network (US) | TSN1/4, RDS (Canada)

NFL Network (US) | TSN1/4, RDS (Canada) Live stream: NFL+, fuboTV (US) | DAZN (Canada)

Saturday’s Christmas Eve Clash will be broadcast on NFL Network in the US Rich Eisen will handle the play-by-play coverage, while Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin will offer analysis. Allison Williams and Steve Wyche will provide reports from the sidelines.

Viewers in Canada can watch on TSN1/4 and RDS.

Cord-cutters can watch with NFL+, as well as fuboTV, which offers a free trial. Canadian viewers can stream the game with DAZN, which features every NFL game.