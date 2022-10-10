Raiders vs. Chiefs odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from NFL model on 140-105 run

The Kansas City Chiefs look to continue their home dominance when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs (3-1) have been nearly automatic at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, compiling a 44-14 mark there since 2015. Kansas City is 1-0 at home this season after going 7-2 there in 2021. The Raiders ( 1-3), meanwhile, played well on the road last season, going 5-3, but have lost both games away from home this year.

The game will kick off at 8:15 pm ET. Kansas City is a 7-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5, down half a point from the opening Monday Night Football line. Before locking in any Chiefs vs. Raiders picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Raiders vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -7

Raiders vs. Chiefs over/under: 51.5 points

Raiders vs. Chiefs money line: Raiders +278, Chiefs -355

LV: Over has hit in last two Raiders games

KC: Chiefs are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine Monday games

Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to power the Kansas City offense. He has registered at least one TD pass in each game this year, including three last week in the 41-31 win at Tampa Bay. In the season opener at Arizona, he threw for five touchdowns. For the season, Mahomes has thrown for 1,106 yards and 11 touchdowns, completing 66.4% of his passes on 97 of 146 attempts. He has a rating of 108.4, has been intercepted twice and sacked five times.

Tight end Travis Kelce is the Chiefs’ top receiver with a team-high 26 receptions for 322 yards (12.4 average) and three scores. He has also come up with five big plays of more than 20 yards, including a 35-yarder. In the win over the Bucs, he had nine receptions for 92 yards and a TD. He also converted eight first downs, and has 21 on the year.

Why the Raiders can cover

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow appears to be ready to return after missing two games with a concussion. Renfrow is among the team’s best pass catchers and has 10 receptions for 80 yards this season, including one explosive play of 20 yards. Renfrow had a career-high 13 catches for 117 yards and a touchdown in the last meeting with Kansas City. He will be looking for his third game in a row against the Chiefs with a receiving TD. Renfrow has a touchdown catch in four of his past five games against a division foe.

Tight end Darren Waller has a touchdown catch in two of his past three games against Kansas City, and will be looking for his fourth game in a row with a receiving TD on Monday Night Football. Waller has 16 receptions on the season for 175 yards (10.9 average) and one touchdown. He has two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including one of 31 yards. Waller also has converted nine first downs.

