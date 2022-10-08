Raiders vs Chiefs, NFL Week 5 Picks and predictions, DraftKings odds

The Las Vegas Raiders got back on track last week and hopefully, your Picks were just as good in our Silver and Black Pride 2022 NFL season pick’em challenge! The first month of the season is gone so the competition is heating up as a few people are already starting to fall off.

For those who have some catching up to do, we’ve got another big slate of games in Week 5 and you can get some more action over on DraftKings Sportsbook. For those curious, the Raiders are about touchdown underdogs on Monday Night Football this week against the Kansas City Chiefs and the O/U is set at 51.

Below is a look at our writers’ standing for the pick’em challenge after 64 contests:

Matt Holder 38-25-1 (59%) Bill Williamson 27-20 (56%) Ray Aspuria 35-28-1 (55%)

There wasn’t much movement in the writers’ standings this week, but a big Shoutout is in order for Ray. He turned in an impressive 13-3 record for the week that ranked fifth among all of Tallysight’s money line experts and pulled him above .500! However, it also has to be pretty humbling to have such a good week and still be in last place…

As for Bill and myself, we had solid outings where Bill went 9-7 and I was 11-5. So, both of us were above average and are staying in the green, for now.

2022 Overall Leaders

1. RaiderFan 40-23

2nd round 39-24

3. Silver and Black 39-24

4. Raider Nation 8 39-24

5. TommyRaider 38-25

6. Tredela 38-25

7. Jeepraider 37-26

8. TV Raider 37-26

9. Cunning Runts 37-26

10. Trashman 37-26

Week 4 Top Pickers

1. Jeepraider 13-3

2. 12Personnel 13-3

3. RaiderFan 13-3

4. TV Raider 12-4

5. Silver & Black Stampede 12-4

6. RaiderHess 12-4

7. Sacalicious 12-4

8TommyRaider 12-4

Shoutout to RaiderFan who turned in an impressive 13-3 week to climb up to the top spot on our overall leaderboard! I believe that makes it three out of four weeks where we’ve had a new leader so it’s anyone’s game. Also, congrats to Jeepraider for a strong outing that puts him/her in the Top 10 — everyone gives him/her a congratulatory Jeep wave — and to 12Personnel for also picking 13 winners!

Best of luck to everyone this week, may your Picks be good!