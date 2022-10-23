Raiders, Vikings, Wildcats advance to Round 2

From staff reports



North Iredell 3, West Charlotte 0

OLIN—North Iredell, Seeded No. 1 in the 3A West, breezed to a three-set win over No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opening round of the state Playoffs Saturday.

The Raiders surrendered only nine points and won 25-2, 25-4, 25-3.

No other details on the match were available.

North Iredell (28-0) will host No. 16 seed Franklin in the second round Tuesday. Franklin defeated No. 17 seed Carson 25-18, 25-15, 25-17 in the first round Saturday.

Hickory 3, West Iredell 2

Hickory, Seeded No. 18 in the 3A West, upended No. 15 seed West Iredell in the first round of the state Playoffs Saturday.

The Red Tornadoes (11-13) won 18-25, 25-16, 25-23, 19-25, 17-15. No other details on the match were available.

People are also reading…

Hickory advanced to face No. 2 seed West Rowan (22-3) in Tuesday’s second round. The Falcons beat No. 31 seed High Point Central in three sets Saturday.

The Warriors, who were 6-1 in five-set matches this season, finished 15-9.

South Iredell 3, Myers Park 0

TROUTMAN—South Iredell, Seeded No. 8 in the 4A West, swept No. 25 seed Myers Park in the first round of the Playoffs Saturday, winning 25-11, 28-26, 26-24.

No other details on the match were available.

The Vikings (16-8) advanced to Tuesday’s second round. They will host No. 9 seed Providence, a five-set winner (14-25, 25-23, 25-20, 23-25, 15-11) Saturday over No. 24 seed Weddington.

Myers Park finished 13-10.

Lake Norman 3, Palisades 1

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman, Seeded No. 13 in the 4A West, beat No. 20 seed Palisades in four sets during the opening round of the state Playoffs Saturday.

No other details from the match were available.

The Wildcats (20-6) advanced to play at No. 4 Hough in the second round Tuesday. The Huskies beat No. 29 Cuthbertson on Saturday 25-14, 25-12, 25-22.