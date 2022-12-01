Raiders to Honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Branch at Halftime

HENDERSON, Nev. – Raiders Legend Cliff Branch will be honored at Halftime this Sunday when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Branch was posthumously enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on August 6, 2022, and a number of unique elements are under wraps and will be unveiled on Sunday to pay tribute to one of the Greatest wide receivers in NFL history who, when he Retired in 1985, held several Raiders records, including Longest reception which still stands (99 yards from Jim Plunkett at Washington on Oct. 2, 1983).

Branch led the Raiders in receiving yards six times and in touchdown receptions five times during his 14-year career when he helped lead the Silver and Black to three Super Bowl victories (XI, XV, XVIII). The three-time First-Team All-Pro performer and four-time Pro Bowler is remembered as one of the game’s top postseason performers.

The Branch family, including his sister Elaine Anderson, will be joined by a group of Raiders Pro Football Hall of Famers for his Ring of Excellence presentation during the Halftime tribute that will include Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter. Fans in attendance will receive a giveaway item to commemorate Branch’s storied career which culminated with his inclusion into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.