Raiders, red zones, losing streaks and the Big Ten West

Eleven things about the Broncos Entering Sunday’s division road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

1. Most prognosticators slotted Denver and Las Vegas in some order behind Kansas City and Los Angeles in the AFC West. The Broncos can’t deal a total death blow to the Raiders on the road Sunday, but they can put Josh McDaniels and company in a really rough spot. Consider 17 games means more opportunities to recover, but also that the 1992 San Diego Chargers are the only team in NFL history to start a season 0-4 and make the postseason.

2. Red zone performance can decide games, and neither the Broncos’ offense nor the Raiders’ defense has been good so far this season. Denver, of course, is 1-of-7 scoring touchdowns and Vegas’ defense has given up eight touchdowns in 10 red zone trips for its opponents.

3. Maybe the Broncos will break out the old ’14’ jumbo personnel group again if they get the ball down low this weekend. That’s how they punched in a 1-yard Melvin Gordon touchdown against San Francisco. Denver had tight ends Eric Tomlinson, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck in the game plus Offensive lineman Calvin Anderson as an eligible receiver. The only tight end not in the game: Albert Okwuegbunam.

4. Wide receiver KJ Hamler avoided the injury report altogether this week, a positive sign in his progression back from knee and hip injuries. He’s played in two of Denver’s three games so far, but has no catches and just one target. Is this the week he gets loose a little bit?

5. Denver struggled at times to contain San Francisco’s pass-rush group, led by Nick Bosa, which recorded four sacks. This weekend the Broncos face Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Crosby has two sacks and five QB hits to his name so far. Jones has no sacks and four QB hits in three games. A Matchup to watch.

6. The Broncos haven’t yet won in Vegas against the Raiders and haven’t logged a road win against the franchise since Oct. 11, 2015. In six road games since then, Denver has scored 20, 14, 14, 16, 12 and 13 points.

7. Is all that talk of newness and ironing out wrinkles an offense in Denver? Las Vegas is going through it, too. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams has 17 catches and three touchdowns through three games, but receptions are just 50% of his targets. Adams’ current clip of 5.6 yards per target would be, by far, his worst output since his second season as a pro (5.1 in 2015), although he’s likely to get more efficient as 2022 progresses. Each of his last four seasons in Green Bay he finished between 7.9 and 9.2 overall.

8. As such, might defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero consider having standout second-year corner Pat Surtain II follow Adams wherever he lines up? “I don’t want to give up too much of the game plan, but (Surtain) is a heck of a cover guy,” Evero said. “Davante is a tough cover for anybody, even the best Corners in the league. We’ve just got to change up the looks on him.”

9. Perhaps Russell Wilson’s Saturday plan includes watching a bit of Illinois at Wisconsin. In 2011, playing for the Badgers, Bret Bielema was UW’s head coach and Paul Chryst his Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Bielema is now the head Coach at Illinois and Chryst in charge at UW, and Saturday is Bielema’s first trip back to Madison since leaving his post there for Arkansas in 2012. “These are Pillars of success in college football, both of those guys,” Wilson said. … “I know Coach Bielema will have a blast. He’ll be smiling a lot.”

10. College football in an NFL Journal? Well, maybe no surprise when The Post’s new Broncos beat writer is a former college football reporter. Before spending a few short months covering the Broncos for USA Today, I covered the University of Nebraska for five seasons at the Lincoln Journal Star and Montana State for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle before that.

11. We'll get to know each other over time, but just a couple of basics: I'm from New Glarus, Wisconsin (some will know the village's finest export, Spotted Cow), attended UW-Madison — at the same time as luminaries like Wilson and Post Nuggets beat writer Mike Singer — and have been working at Newspapers since 2014. I'm excited to be part of the team here and will work to bring Readers interesting, in-depth coverage of this franchise.