Raiders QB Derek Carr ranked as No. 13 QBs in the NFL heading into the season

In a recent article by Steven Ruiz of The Ringer, he wrote about every starting quarterback entering the 2022 season. Derek Carr came in at No. 13, just behind players like Kyler Murray, Matthew Stafford and Matt Ryan.

One of the reasons why Ruiz is higher than Carr is due to his ability to read defenses pre-snap. Here is what Ruiz had to say about the franchise quarterback of the Raiders:

“Carr isn’t keen to hang around too long in the pocket—look, those hits freaking hurt—so it’s a good thing that he usually has a good idea of ​​where to go with the football before it’s snapped. His quick release is made possible by a deep knowledge of the playbook and the foresight to address any issues that could pop up once things are in motion.”

The expectation is that the Raiders will have a quick-strike offense under Josh McDaniels during the 2022 season. They just don’t have the Offensive line to run anything different, but that style of play also suits Carr well.

As long as Carr can continue to make the right decisions with the football, there is no reason why this offense can’t be one of the best in the league. They have weapons Galore on offense and all of them can win quickly.

Look for the 2022 season to be the best of Carr’s career and for him to potentially rise up into the top 10 of Ruiz’s quarterback rankings this year.