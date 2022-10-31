Raiders NFL’s most disappointing team? Falcons, Vikings, Seahawks for real in NFC?

This is true. It’s not even close or up for debate. Sunday’s no-show in NOLA was the latest embarrassment — and the most grotesque display yet.

Coming off a 38-20 win at Houston — in which Josh McDaniels’ offense reached 400 yards for the first time while outscoring the Texans 21-0 in the fourth quarter — the Raiders had a golden opportunity to really get some momentum going against the Andy Dalton-led Saints. Instead, Las Vegas completely derailed, losing 24-0 in the franchise’s first shutout since 2014. The Raiders (2-5) didn’t even cross midfield until two minutes remained in the fourth quarter. Derek Carr’s feeble play in 2022 reached a new low, with 101 passing yards on 26 attempts — 3.9 yards per throw doesn’t exactly cut it. Carr’s favorite target, Davante Adams, suited up after battling a flu all week, but after totaling one catch for 3 yards, he might as well have just sat this one out.

On the other side of the ball, Vegas failed to record a single sack for the second time this season. With a measly nine sacks through seven games, the Raiders are the only NFL team without double-digit QB takedowns. In related news, prized free-agent signee Chandler Jones was a Ghost once again, finishing Sunday with one tackle on the score sheet and nothing else. The 32-year-old edge rusher owns a half sack through the first two months of his Raiders tenure.