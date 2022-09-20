Raiders news: Where do they rank in all-time NFL teams?

This subject will be argued until the end of time.

Which is the best NFL franchise of all time? We all know how folks in this community feel about that question. But not everyone does.

The folks at Sidelines.com recently conducted a survey of more than 70,000 people, asking them which team is the best ever NFL franchise. Now, for clarity’s sake, this isn’t about any one season. They’re not looking for the best all-time single season NFL team (the 1976 Oakland Raiders. anyone?). Instead, they’re looking for the best franchise over the years.

In this survey, the Raiders finished 13th. That’s way too low in my opinion. This team has a rich history and has won three Super Bowl championships. Only six franchises have more rings and two other teams are tied with three.

So, 13th is way low. In this poll, the New England Patriots are ranked No. 1. They are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers (ranked No. 2) for the most Super Bowl wins ever with six.

What should Raiders’ fans think of this ranking? Get pissed and use it as motivation to win it all again this year.

