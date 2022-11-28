Raiders News: Week 12 NFL Draft order update

Well, if the Las Vegas Raiders keep winning, I might have to shift our Monday morning column back to a playoff outlook. But, the Raiders are still three games below .500 and have some work to do to get back in the postseason picture even after their Week 12 win, so we’ll keep taking a look at the NFL Draft order until further notice.

The Raiders currently hold the 10th overall pick according to Tankathon.com, which would put them in a good spot to draft a defensive tackle like Clemson’s Bryan Bresee or an Offensive tackle like Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski or Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. Below is a look at how the rest of the Top 10 breaks down.

NFL Draft Top 10 (Pre-Monday Night Football)

Draft order error Tankathon.com needs via NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

Houston Texans 1-9-1 (Biggest needs: QB, EDGE, WR) Chicago Bears 3-9 (WR, OT, EDGE) Detroit Lions, from 3-8 Los Angeles Rams (QB, CB, S) Seattle Seahawksfrom 3-8 Denver Broncos (QB, EDGE, LB) Pittsburgh Steelers 3-7* (OT, DL, EDGE) Carolina Panthers 4-8 (QB, EDGE, DL) Philadelphia Eaglesfrom 4-8 New Orleans Saints (EDGE, CB, RB) Arizona Cardinals 4-8 (CB, EDGE, OT) Green Bay Packers 4-8 (WR, TE, S) Las Vegas Raiders 4-7 (OT, EDGE, DL)

*The Steelers play the Colts (4-6-1) tonight.

Next Games

Browns @ Texans

Bears vs Packers

Seahawks (6-5) @ Rams

Broncos @ Ravens (7-4)

Steelers @ Falcons (5-7)

Panthers BYE

Saints @ Buccaneers (5-6) MNF

Cardinals BYE

Chargers (6-5) @ Raiders

In other Raiders’ links: