Raiders have one of the NFL’s worst Payroll vs record ratios

You get what you pay for. That’s the saying. Even though usually when someone says that, what it really means is that you decidedly did NOT get what you paid for.

Sometimes, however, sometimes you pay a lot for something and get little return on your investment.

Such is the case with the Raiders this season.

Few teams have a higher Payroll than the Raiders this season and no one has gotten fewer wins as a result.

To see what that looks like as a chart, OverTheCap laid it out.

2022 Payroll vs record Top right- high payroll, good results

Top left – low payroll, good results

Bottom left- low payroll, bad results

Bottom right- yikes pic.twitter.com/7sQMF8BGaR — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) November 20, 2022

The bottom right is where you don’t want to be. There are nine teams that fall squarely in that area. Five of which have higher salaries than the Raiders ($240M) and none of which have fewer wins (2) to show for it.

Part of the Raiders’ big investments this offseason were locking up some key contributors like DE Maxx Crosby, WR Hunter Renfrow, and TE Darren Waller. Another portion went to high priced acquisitions like WR Davante Adams, and DE Chandler Jones.

They have gotten two wins this season for their investment. Namely from Renfrow and Waller who have been injured much of the season and Jones who has been an utter disappointment. Although, having $45 million in dead money on the books doesn’t help.

For instance, the Raiders are paying out $15.8 million between Chandler Jones’s salary ($7.8M) and dead money to Yannick Ngakoue ($8M) and they have a half sack to show for it.

Yikes indeed.