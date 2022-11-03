Raiders earn No. 2 seed in upcoming Men’s Soccer Championship

INDIANAPOLIS/DAYTON – The Wright State men’s soccer team will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Horizon League Championship and will await its opponent in the semifinal next Thursday, November 10.

The Raiders, who closed the regular season with a 2-2 draw against Detroit Mercy to lock up the second seed and first round bye, will take on the highest remaining seed from Sunday’s first round on Thursday, November 10 at 4 pm in Cleveland on ESPN+.

Wright State (4-6-6, 4-1-4 Horizon) entered Wednesday’s regular season finale with a chance to jump to the top seed, but Cleveland State’s tie gave the Vikings the regular season title and hosting duties for the tournament. The Raiders locked up the No. 2 seed and the first round bye as IUPUI lost on Wednesday and Detroit Mercy was unable to give the Raiders a loss to move up in the final standings.

Cleveland State wrapped up the regular season with a 5-1-3 League record and a 9-3-5 overall mark and will take on the lowest remaining seed in the semifinals at 1 pm on Thursday, November 10.

The Horizon League Men’s Soccer Championship begins Sunday with quarterfinals Hosted by No. 3 seed IUPUI and No. 4 seed Oakland. The Jaguars and the Golden Grizzlies both finished the regular season with 4-2-3 records in League play. IUPUI lost their regular season finale to RMU, placing them in the No. 3 seed while Oakland received the No. 4 seed after their victorious match against NKU, in League play.

IUPUI will host No. 6 seed Detroit Mercy, who wrapped up the regular season with a 3-2-4 HL record. The Jags and Titans played to a scoreless draw back on September 24. Oakland will host No. 5 seed RMU who closed out League play with a 4-3-2 record. The Golden Grizzlies defeated the Colonials 2-1 on September 28.

The 2022 Men’s Soccer Championship match will kick off at 1 pm on Saturday, November 12 in Cleveland.

Every match of the 2022 Horizon League Men’s Soccer Championship will be streamed live on ESPN+.