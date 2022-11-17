Raiders ‘don’t have the money’ to fire Josh McDaniels

Report: Raiders ‘don’t have the money’ to fire McDaniels Originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Despite the Nightmare start to his Las Vegas Raiders tenure, Josh McDaniels was assured by team owner Mark Davis that his job as head coach is not in jeopardy.

Davis’ vote of confidence in McDaniels was puzzling given Vegas’ 2-7 record, but the organization may have no choice but to keep him around. According to Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, the cash-strapped Raiders simply can’t afford to fire McDaniels one year into his four-year contract.

“I’m saying right now: Josh McDaniels will be the Coach this year and next year,” Plaschke said during ESPN’s Around the Horn on Tuesday. “Raiders don’t have the money to fire him, to pay him off. They’re cash-poor.”

It’s no surprise the Raiders are low on funds after parting ways with Jon Gruden. The former head Coach signed a 10-year deal worth nearly $100 million in 2018. The team still owed him approximately $40 million in guaranteed money at the time of his resignation and the two sides eventually settled for an undisclosed amount.

McDaniels’ Raiders entered the 2022 NFL season with high expectations after trading for star wideout Davante Adams. With seven losses already — three of which were blown leads of 17+ points — they have already matched their 2021 total.

They’ll look to turn things around this Sunday when they visit the Denver Broncos.